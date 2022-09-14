The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Connecting to Israel through wine with the Jezreel Valley Winery

"Israel has been making wine for thousands of years, and we finally have gotten recognized for being really good at it," said Joshua Greenstein of the Israel Wine Producers Association.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Published: SEPTEMBER 14, 2022 12:24
Left to right: Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz, Joshua Greenstein,executive vice-president for sales and marketing of the Israel Wine Producers Association, and Jacob Ner-David, founder and chairman of the Jezreel Valley Winery. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Left to right: Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz, Joshua Greenstein,executive vice-president for sales and marketing of the Israel Wine Producers Association, and Jacob Ner-David, founder and chairman of the Jezreel Valley Winery.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

“When you are drinking our wine, we want you to feel that you are drinking the land of Israel,” said Jacob Ner-David, founder and chairman of the Jezreel Valley Winery. The Jerusalem Post Conference in New York on Monday concluded with a “Wine and Networking” event in which 25 different varieties of Israeli wines were presented, and Ner-David and Joshua Greenstein, executive vice-president for sales and marketing of the Israel Wine Producers Association, spoke briefly about what makes Israeli wine special.

Greenstein, who travels throughout the United States promoting Israeli wines, said, "Israel has been making wine for thousands of years, and we finally have gotten recognized for being really good at it. Israel makes this happen through great wineries.”

Continuing his assessment of the state of Israeli wines, he added, “We laid a great foundation of quality, with dozens of wineries making excellent Israeli wine. Now like any good start-up, we need to scale up. For example, in 2021 New Zealand exported over $2 billion of wine – Israel exported only $50 million. We need all of you to help spread the word – buy Israeli wine! And more importantly, enjoy it. Help us spread the word that we are back, and even better than two thousand years ago!”

Ner-David, whose Jezreel Argaman 2017 wine received 96 points from Decanter Magazine’s 2022 Wine Awards, the highest rating received by an Israeli wine this year, said, “We see wine as the connecting element between the land of Israel and people who love Israel all over the world. When you are drinking our wine, we want you to feel that you are drinking the land of Israel.”



