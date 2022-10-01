The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Radler: Fantastic food at the heart of Tel Aviv, Israel - review

Radler, chef Moshiko Gamlieli’s new brasserie, is one of the hottest new places in Tel Aviv.

By NERIA BARR
Published: OCTOBER 1, 2022 11:51
BEEF TORTELLINI (photo credit: DAN PERETZ)
BEEF TORTELLINI
(photo credit: DAN PERETZ)

Celebrated chef Moshiko Gamlieli opened a new place at the Alberto Boutique Hotel, located in the heart of Tel Aviv, with the restaurant offering contemporary cuisine, serving fish, seafood and meat dishes.

Much like Gamlieli’s other restaurant, his new place is quickly becoming a popular spot for the city’s foodies, and we made our way there before securing a table here will become impossible. 

With a well-stocked large bar dominating the intimate and modernly designed space, this elegant restaurant is a wonderful addition to the ever-growing culinary scene of the city.

We were seated in the middle of the restaurant, which, like many places these days, is lit in a way that may compliment diners and create the right atmosphere, but makes it very difficult to read the menu. 

Taking a seat at the fantastic restaurant

As soon as we were seated, we noticed a bucket of ice holding two bottles of real Champagne next to our table, as if saying – “we are here to have a good time.” We couldn’t ignore the buckets, and immediately ordered two glasses (priced very reasonably at NIS 42 per glass), before consulting the menu.

CHEF MOSHIKO GAMLIELI (credit: DAN PERETZ) CHEF MOSHIKO GAMLIELI (credit: DAN PERETZ)

Moshiko’s recognizable hand is evident in every dish. Combining urban sophisticated presentation with earthy, country flavors, inspired by both classical European dishes and local produce. The menu consists of fresh seasonal vegetables, fresh fish and seafood, some meat dishes and freshly baked breads. Gamlieli’s culinary signature is interpreted in Radler into very contemporary brasserie dishes – simple yet very satisfying. The meal is built from small bite-size dishes to share with drinks, light first dishes and a rich collection of main dishes, as well as a small and concise dessert menu. 

With the Champagne, one of us had to have an oyster, served with citrus. It was perfect and surprisingly fresh (NIS 32). Not eating clams of any kind, I decided to go for the olive oil pickled sea-fish (NIS 38), a small appetizer that you really want to eat with their bread, served separately with butter and salty cheese.

I could go on eating only from the starter menu – I usually prefer it – but we took our host’s advice and moved on to the next stage. 

Across the table, my dinner partner simply had to try the crab spaghettini, highly recommended by our host (NIS 82). It was, he said, as good as advertised, and quickly devoured. Staying with fish, I tried the white-fish tataki (NIS 78). Tataki is usually prepared from tuna, so this was a welcome change. Served with zucchini and pesto – it was light, full of flavor and very satisfying. 

The dishes were not too large, so we still had room for main courses. I chose the classic beef cheek tortellini (NIS 94), served with a beef and herb broth. Absolutely delicious, very classic and as good as you’d get in an upscale bistro in Paris. 

My partner decided to try one of the restaurant’s most popular dishes, according to our host, the sea grouper skewer. Served with pasta and bouillabaisse broth, as well as roasted peppers and eggplant (NIS 124). It is hard to go wrong with grouper, and this dish, offering more Mediterranean flavors, was a good one.

“I believe in an experience which focuses on details, but serves simple, high-quality food done right,” he says. “Precision is important, not showing-off. The idea is to curate the menu right and make the right combination.”

The dessert menu, we felt, is not up to standard, or maybe just didn’t hit our preferences, or maybe we were already too full to be tempted, so we skipped it and left, savoring the amazing flavors of the main dishes.

“It may sound trivial but it really is not. This is a new stage for us professionally and personally.”

Nadav Laor

We create places that we want to spend time in, says Nadav Laor, one of a group of entrepreneurs who invested in the restaurant. “It may sound trivial but it really is not. This is a new stage for us professionally and personally.” 

It seems that they succeeded. 

Radler, 48 Nachalat Binyamin (corner of Ahad Ha’am), Tel Aviv. Not kosherTelephone: (03)7283830, https://radlertlv.com 

The writer was a guest of the restaurant.



Tags Tel Aviv food food in tel aviv restaurants tel aviv food review

Hot Opinion

Most Read

1

Florida governor says storm surge from Hurricane Ian has likely peaked

Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida's west coast after passing Cuba in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite September 27, 2022.
2

Lev Tahor cult members arrested in massive raid on Mexico's border

Members of a Jewish community stand on a street in the village of San Juan La Laguna August 24, 2014
3

Blinken: US will not be able to stop Israel if Hezbollah attacks over gas

AN ISRAELI Air Force F-35 takes off on a training mission in southern Israel.
4

From Texas to Israel: Red heifers needed for Temple arrive

An Israeli rabbi uses a magnifying glass to examine a cow named Zippora, trying to determine whether the animal is a "red heifer",
5

Raisi cancels CNN interview after Christiane Amanpour refuses to wear hijab

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by