The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Which beers should you pair with which foods under the sukkah?

Since the Mesopotamians and the Egyptians began to brew it over 5,000 years ago, beer was always meant to go with food. See what interesting combinations you can come up with, and chag sameach! 

By DOUG GREENER
Published: OCTOBER 8, 2022 12:01
HOP GURU IPA from the Shevet Brewstillery: Balances the sweetness of many foods; perfect with pizza and flavor-intense dishes. (photo credit: Courtesy Shevet Brewery)
HOP GURU IPA from the Shevet Brewstillery: Balances the sweetness of many foods; perfect with pizza and flavor-intense dishes.
(photo credit: Courtesy Shevet Brewery)

When you sit in your sukkah this year, welcome a few Israeli craft beers as your “guests.”

Much has been written about pairing food with different wines. But actually, pairing food with beer offers a much wider range of aromas and flavors to enhance almost any dish. 

Wine is pretty one-dimensional. Beer can bring to our palates bitter and sweet, sour and even salty. Different malts add notes of bread, chocolate, coffee, dried fruits, caramel and much more. The hops pitch in with earthy and spicy flavors, citrus, tropical fruits, floral, herbal or piney. By just varying the yeast, we can perceive different fruits, spice, candy, and that ever elusive “funk.”

When you add to this all the craft beers that are made with added fruits, herbs and spices – the taste experiences become unlimited.

What are some Sukkot dishes that we can pair with Israeli beers?

That’s a problem, since Sukkot, of all the Jewish holidays, doesn’t seem to be associated with any specific foods. Passover, Shavuot, Hanukkah, Rosh Hashanah, Purim – all have special dishes. You have to dig a little deeper – and use more imagination – to find the foods that are part of the Sukkot holiday.

From L: TYPHOON AMERICAN Pale Ale from HaDubim, BELGIAN TRIPPEL beer from Emek Ha’ela, SMOKED BEER from the Mosco Brewery, ULTIMUS AMBER Ale, a Super Hero from the Six Pack Beers, OATMEAL STOUT from Shapiro, JEM’S WHEAT Beer and ALEXANDER BLONDE (credit: Courtesy the breweries) From L: TYPHOON AMERICAN Pale Ale from HaDubim, BELGIAN TRIPPEL beer from Emek Ha’ela, SMOKED BEER from the Mosco Brewery, ULTIMUS AMBER Ale, a Super Hero from the Six Pack Beers, OATMEAL STOUT from Shapiro, JEM’S WHEAT Beer and ALEXANDER BLONDE (credit: Courtesy the breweries)

One interesting association is with stuffed vegetables, symbolizing the autumn harvest bounty, with rice or grain overflowing out of the vegetable in a figurative horn of plenty. Some commentators compare the stuffed vegetable to the Torah scroll that we dance with on Simhat Torah – the real essence is wrapped inside. 

IN OUR house, we serve stuffed cabbage in a tomato sauce (which my Baltimore-born wife calls “prakas”), but it can also be zucchini, eggplant, vine leaves, mushrooms, peppers, etc. It’s made with lemons, raisins and brown sugar, producing a sweet and sour sauce, with strong flavors of tomato and cabbage. We stuff it with rice and soy, but it can also include meat.

To complement the stuffed veggie, try an amber ale, where the malt sweetness balances the vegetable and sauce, cutting some of the tomato acidity. Amber ales from the Shikma Brewery, and the Ultimus Super Hero from Six-Pack Beers are good examples of this style. 

A contrasting beer would be an India Pale Ale from the HaGibor Brewery or Shevet Brewery’s Hop Guru. Here, the hop bitterness balances the sweetness in the sauce and subdues the sourness.

Another fitting dish for the sukkah is a Seven Species salad, which includes at least some (if not all) of the seven species that were the basis of agriculture in the Land of Israel: wheat, barley, grapes (wine), figs, pomegranates, olives (oil) and dates (silan syrup).

People normally don’t think of fresh salads going with beer, but choosing the right beer style can add a surprising taste dimension. For example, an aromatic and light wheat beer will not overpower the delicate flavors of the salad. The Bavarian-style wheat beers from the Jem’s Beer Factory, or from the Galil Brewery, will do the job nicely. 

Another beer that will complement your salad is a blond ale – like those from the Alexander Brewery and the Malka Brewery. The beer’s malt sweetness and citrusy notes will add a new level of flavors to any light salad. 

Since eating in the sukkah requires a lot of carrying between the kitchen and the table, one-dish meals are popular. For example, we enjoy a hearty shepherd’s pie, which can be made with meat or prepared vegetarian. Once you carry this into the sukkah, the whole meal is practically there.

The rich, hearty flavors of a shepherd’s pie cry out for a beer that can match the intensity. A dark porter or a stout will do perfectly, since it contributes roasty, nutty and malty tastes to the pie. Negev Beers’s Porter Alon will also add oak notes. Another perfect choice is Oatmeal Stout from the Shapiro Brewery.

FOR A different experience, have an Israeli smoked beer with your shepherd’s pie (or any casserole) to add a woodsy, smoky character to the food. Two excellent choices are Smoked Ale from the Mosco Brewery and Birat Ha’asor (“Beer of the Decade”) Smoky Amber Ale from Srigim Brewery.

Meals in the sukkah may also include dishes that are traditional for Rosh Hashanah. For example, we always have some honey cake left over to enjoy during Sukkot. When you’re having honey cake, try something different instead of the usual cup of coffee or tea.

Take a walk on the wild side and pair it with an Israeli craft beer. A good choice would be a Belgian Tripel, whose fruity esters and spicy flavor blend deliciously with any honey cake. Emek Ha’ela and Oak & Ash brew fine examples of this style. (The Oak & Ash Trippel is called Ash 9.5.)

Another possibility is a pale ale; its moderate bitterness and hop flavors will balance the sweetness of the honey and will emphasize the spiciness. Typhoon APA (American Pale Ale) from HaDubim, or HeChatool HaShamen (“Fat Cat”) from BeerBazaar are excellent pale ale choices for this dessert.

If you enjoy beer and food pairings over this Sukkot, don’t be afraid to continue on your own for the rest of the year. Once you get the hang of some basic flavor principles – intensity, complementary and contrast – it’s not so difficult. 

Since the Mesopotamians and the Egyptians began to brew it over 5,000 years ago, beer was always meant to go with food. See what interesting combinations you can come up with, and chag sameach! 

The writer is the owner of MediawiSe, an advertising and direct marketing agency in Jerusalem. He writes a web log on Israeli craft beers at www.IsraelBrewsAndViews.blogspot.co.il



Tags Sukkot cooking beer alcohol review

Hot Opinion

Most Read

1

Kentucky Fried Chicken seasoning's 'secret ingredient' causes social media outrage

An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012
2

Hercules statue, approximately 2,000 years old, discovered in northern Greece

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Russian bombers capable of carrying nukes detected near Finland

A Russian officer takes a picture of a TU-95 bomber, or Bear, at a military airbase in Engels some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow.
4

'Death to the dictator!' Protests spread at universities across Iran

A man gestures during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022.
5

Who was Mahsa Amini, whose death sparked Iran protests?

An undated picture obtained from social media shows Mahsa Amini.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by