Hamas war: How to overcome loss of appetite at stressful times

"I have no appetite."

"Food tastes bland."

"I never thought I'd lose interest in eating."

These are familiar phrases we hear from loved ones, friends, and patients nowadays. And it's no surprise. Weeks of enduring an unbearable and unimaginable reality, day and night, can take a toll on our appetite.

Loss of appetite can stem from various physical, emotional, and environmental factors: aging, pregnancy, illnesses (colds, flu, diabetes, cancer, Alzheimer's, eating disorders), dehydration, infections, injuries, pain, oral health issues (teeth and gum problems), digestive system problems (nausea, vomiting, reflux, irritable bowel), side effects of medications and treatments (radiation, chemotherapy), and emotional changes like grief, stress, anxiety, depression, and loneliness.

Loss of appetite: Temporary vs. long-term

Some loss of appetite is temporary, while some loss of appetite can become chronic.

Prolonged lack of appetite can lead to weight loss and malnutrition. While some may view weight loss as positive, it's crucial to understand that lacking essential nutrients and energy can negatively impact both physical and mental functioning. In these challenging times, we must prioritize nourishing our bodies and minds. Advertisement

Dealing with Loss of Appetite

1. Recognizing the decrease in appetite and acknowledging its presence is vital. If you or someone you know experiences a diminished appetite, it's essential to be aware of strategies that can improve appetite and provide the necessary nutrients and energy for the body.

2. Regular, smaller meals. Opt for six to eight small meals per day instead of a large, overwhelming meal. Consuming smaller portions throughout the day helps increase calorie intake even if hunger is not strong. When appetite is low, serving large portions often leads to leftovers, resulting in frustration and feelings of failure.

3. Plan and organize. Planning and organizing meals in advance can reduce mealtime stress and make eating more manageable. If cooking feels daunting, consider preparing light and nutritious options. For example, sandwiches with filling options like eggs, tuna, avocado, tahini, or cheese, paired with side vegetables.

4. Start, middle, and end. Begin the meal with protein-rich foods such as cheese, eggs, fish, meat, or legumes, followed by carbohydrates like potatoes, pasta, rice, corn, or bread. Save vegetables and soup for the end of the meal. Additionally, incorporate high-quality oils like olive oil, nuts, almonds, raw tahini, and avocado, as they provide beneficial nutrients such as unsaturated fats, vitamins, and minerals in a small volume with high caloric value.

5. Consider food texture. When experiencing a decrease in appetite and general discomfort, opt for soft and smooth foods that are easier to eat and digest. Examples include yogurt, porridge, pudding, rich and pureed soups, ice cream, mashed potatoes, fritters, and pancakes. Choose high-calorie drinks with nutritional value, like milk-based smoothies or yogurt with a variety of colorful fruits and vegetables. Sometimes, a change in taste or texture can stimulate the appetite.

6. Hydration beyond water. Dehydration can further diminish appetite. Ensure you're consuming an adequate amount of water throughout the day. Herbal teas, clear soups, and diluted fruit juices can also be helpful. However, it's recommended to separate drinking from eating, as drinking during meals can induce a premature feeling of fullness.

7. Explore a range of tastes. Aim to incorporate a variety of foods into your diet and try new dishes to discover personal favorites. Adding herbs, spices, and other seasonings to meals enhances their appeal and makes them easier to enjoy. For those inclined, experimenting with different recipes alongside diversifying food choices can contribute to overall satisfaction and increased appetite.

8. Consider smells. Strong odors can sometimes deter individuals with reduced appetites from eating. Opt for less pungent foods and ensure proper ventilation in the kitchen to minimize cooking odors that might be off-putting.

9. Eat together. They say strength lies in unity, and the same principle applies to appetite. Sharing meals with family members, friends, neighbors, or acquaintances often encourages eating. Whether it's a small gathering or a larger meal, involving others can uplift the dining experience.

10. Presentation matters. It's not just about what's on the plate but how it's presented. Visual appeal plays a significant role in our dining experience. Serving colorful dishes in smaller quantities can stimulate appetite.

11. Keep a food diary. Maintaining a food diary allows you to track your food choices and how they make you feel. This practice can help identify patterns and preferences that may enhance your appetite. Whether through writing or photographing your meals, a food diary can guide you towards more favorable options.

12. Engage in physical activity. Physical activity is generally beneficial. Light exercises before a meal can help stimulate appetite. Avoid intense physical activity.

If your or someone close's loss of appetite is chronic, severe or accompanied by other symptoms, it is important to consult a professional for a thorough evaluation and personalized recommendations.

In any case, when dealing with lack of appetite, it is recommended to be patient and understand that one should not despair, even if we do not immediately see the results we were hoping for. It may take some time and it is recommended to try different strategies and find the ones that suit you best. And always remember that even a partial success is a success.