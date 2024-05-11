In the Kitchen with Henny: Great grilling for Independence Day   

Whether you are spending Independence Day (Yom Ha’atzmaut) at home, bringing meals to families or soldiers, or BBQing on the beach – because we can – I want to give you some delicious and easy ideas for grilling in the great outdoors, on your porch, or in a grill pan on your stove. Plus I share with you our household traditional blue-and-white breakfast to start off the day!

Blueberry pancakes

The best way to start Independence Day is to have a delicious pancake breakfast. For as long as I can remember, since making aliyah we would make “blue” berry pancakes to demonstrate our pride in the blue and white.

Yields 6 large or 10 small pancakes.

2 cups flour, sifted 2 cups milk2 eggs1 Tbsp. sugar2 tsp. baking powder1 Tbsp. oil + oil for frying1 cup blueberries (fresh or frozen)

Begin by combining flour, milk, eggs, sugar, baking powder, and 1 tablespoon of oil in a mixing bowl. Mix until the batter is smooth. An electric hand mixer works best to ensure there are no lumps. Heat a frying pan over medium heat and add 1 teaspoon of oil or cooking spray. Once the pan is hot, use a ladle to pour the batter into the pan. Slowly swirl the pan to spread the batter evenly and form circular pancakes. Quickly place 5 or 6 blueberries onto the uncooked side of each pancake. Allow the pancakes to cook for approximately 2 minutes before carefully flipping them over using a large, flat spatula.

Cook the second side for about 1 minute to prevent the blueberries from burning. Once cooked, transfer the pancakes to a plate. Repeat the process until all the batter is used.

Serve the pancakes topped with whipped cream or maple syrup for a delicious Independence Day breakfast treat.

Veggie skewers

Grilled anything tastes amazing – and as far as grilled veggies go, my favorites are zucchini with onions and peppers. This combo of colors is bursting, as are the flavors. You can prepare this ahead of time and keep refrigerated until the grill is heated up.

Yields 12 skewers.

4 red onions4 zucchinis6 peppers of assorted colorsOlive oil for brushing

Garlic herb sauce:

¼ cup olive oil¼ vinegar, balsamic/apple cider2 Tbsp. crushed garlic 2 Tbsp. chopped parsley – fresh or dry1 Tbsp. chopped basil – fresh or dry1 tsp. coarse salt1 tsp. ground black pepper

If you are using wooden skewers, you need to soak them in water for about 10 minutes before placing the veggies. Cut the onions into 6 cubes each, slice the zucchini into discs, and the peppers into approximately 1-inch squares.Start each skewer with an onion chunk, then zucchini and peppers, and end with another onion chunk on the top. Repeat this step with all 12 skewers. Then brush the veggies with olive oil, set aside to go on the grill, or put them in the fridge if you’re preparing in advance.

In a small bowl, put all the sauce ingredients, mix well and set aside, or keep refrigerated if preparing ahead of time.Place the skewers on the grill for about 3-4 minutes, turn them, and grill for another 3-4 minutes until the edges start to brown.

Remove from the grill, plate them, and pour the garlic herb sauce over them. This sauce can also be used as a great salad dressing if you wish.

Sweet Grilled Chicken

GRILLED CHICKEN. (credit: HENNY SHOR)

This has become our go-to for grilled pargiot (boneless chicken thighs), but it works great with chicken breast and wings as well.

Yields 8 servings.1 kilo (2.2 lb.) chicken – skinless and boneless3 cubes crushed garlic3 Tbsp. olive oil3 Tbsp. honey1 tsp. black pepper1 tsp. onion powder1 tsp. garlic powder1 tsp. parsley flakes½ tsp. paprika½ tsp. kosher salt

Put the chicken pieces in a large Ziploc bag (or a bowl), and add in all the spices, oil and honey. Seal the bag and mix everything well so the chicken is well coated. Let this marinate for an hour or overnight. Heat up the grill and place the chicken pieces on without overcrowding. Pargriot need about 5 or 6 minutes on the first side and about 4 or 5 minutes for the second side. Chicken breasts will need about 1 minute less on each side, as they cook more quickly. Wings will need about 8 to 10 minutes per side.

Grilled Chuck Roast

This scrumptious medium-rare meat with a slight char on the outside is a carnivore’s dream. And the best part is that the prep is a snap. Only a few ingredients are required to make this magic happen.

Yields 6 servings.

1-1.5 kilo (2-3 lbs.) chuck roast1 Tbsp. olive oil1 Tbsp. red wine vinegar2 tsp. coarse black pepper1 tsp. coarse salt

Cut the chuck beef into slices that are 3 to 4 cm. thick (1 to 1.5 inches). You can ask the butcher to do this for you. Line a large pan with parchment paper, mix the olive oil and red wine vinegar together (balsamic works, too), and then use an egg brush to brush on both sides of the meat.

Sprinkle the salt and black pepper and rub on both sides. Fire up the grill (or heat up the grill pan on your stove) and let the meat cook for about 6 to 8 minutes. Then flip over and cook for another 5 to 6 minutes. Remove from the grill and place on a cutting board, and let it sit for 5 to 10 minutes. Keep in mind when it comes to grilling beef, that if it looks too rare you can always place it back on the grill for another minute or two, but there’s little to do if it’s overcooked.

IT MAY take some extra effort to get into the celebrating mood this year, but keep finding the little and not so little gifts we have that come with living in this land. Prayers to all of us to keep being the resilient nation we are. May we see the good in our nation, community, family, and in ourselves.

With the highest of hopes for a miraculous and truly joyous Independence Day!

