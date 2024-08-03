Cafe 65: A new standard for Tel Aviv brunch - review

Tucked in a corner of one of the most lively streets in Tel Aviv is Cafe 65, a delightful breakfast spot, which reopened in July after shutting down because of the war.

During this period, the restaurant took the time to renovate and redo its menu.

The interior of the café is composed of blue and green colors, with a modern and welcoming style. The walls are plastered with wall paper designed with large, green leaves. The restaurant was designed by Arik Ben Simhon and Lea Maler, who aimed to detach guests from the hustle and bustle of Rothschild Boulevard, to create a quiet bubble in the bustling city. This was an effort I found to be successful.

Setting the bar for brunch

The breakfast at Cafe 65 includes one dish from the menu, and an all-you-can-eat buffet (NIS 145).

From the menu, my companion and I shared the traditional tomato shakshuka and the brioche French toast with berry jam, pear in wine, and fresh homemade whipped cream. BRUNCH AT Cafe 65. (credit: NOAM PREISMAN)

Both were some of the best breakfast foods I have had in Israel.

The shakshuka, which arrived at the table warm and freshly made, included perfectly balanced flavors, and the eggs were perfectly runny. The shakshuka was not spicy at all. Dare I say that it was one of the best I have had in Tel Aviv?

The second dish was equally as impressive, and my favorite of everything that we ate during the meal. Although I do not like pears, the pear that accompanied the brioche French toast was delightful with the berry jam and the whipped cream. The French toast itself was not too sweet, and perfectly moist. Crumbled on top were pieces of meringue, which added a nice crunch to the dish.

At the buffet, my companion and I helped ourselves to nearly every single item available. The highlights included the local Israeli goat and sheep cheeses (my favorite was the Camembert), smoked salmon, the salads, and the cauliflower, potatoes, and vegetables stuffed with cream cheese. A staff member noted that the selection of cheeses changes frequently, and are dependent upon supply.

Another benefit of the unlimited buffet is that it is possible to mix some of the buffet items with the items on the menu. I took some bread and cheese from the buffet and combined them with the shakshuka. Due to the variety of cheeses, breads and vegetables, there is seemingly endless variety.

The only food and drink that my companion and I found to be below standard were the pastries at the buffet, which we found to be slightly dry, and the coffee – which was too bitter, even with milk and sugar. I also found their bagels to be too dense.

Throughout the meal, the servers were attentive but not overbearing, and always came when requested.

My companion and I returned to the buffet frequently for seconds, and thirds, and to try more salads, smoked fish, and cheeses. The buffet itself had pastries, fresh bread, a sabich station, a yogurt station, dozens of cheeses, smoked fish, pickled vegetables, salads, cakes, fresh fruit, and more. There was something for everyone. Even the presentation of the food at the buffet left you hungry for more.

My companion and I left with our bellies full and satisfied from the delicious meal. Our only piece of advice for anyone visiting Cafe 65: Come hungry.

Cafe 65

65 Rothschild Boulevard (corner of Nachmani Street), Tel Aviv

Telephone: +972-3-767-7675‏

Website: cafe65.net

Opening hours: Sun-Thu: 7:00 a.m. – noon, Fri & Sat: 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Price per person: NIS 145

Cafe 65 is not kosher and is open on Shabbat.

The writer and her companion were guests of the restaurant.