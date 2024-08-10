In the Kitchen with Henny: Carb your appetite

We are now in the Hebrew month of Av, with its first nine days leading up to Tisha B’Av, traditionally a time of mourning for the destruction of the First and Second Temples. This year, though, we have already been mourning loss and destruction for over 10 months.

As we approach the Tisha B’Av fast, here are some easy, carb-heavy recipes that will satisfy your hunger and can be served before and after the fast. These recipes are also simple enough for children and teenagers to help prepare.

Sweet Cornbread

Cornbread is as simple as it gets, with no rising or kneading required. It pairs wonderfully with soups and salads, providing a light texture and sweet taste.

Yields 1 loaf pan.

1 cup non-dairy milk – almond, coconut, soy

½ cup vegetable oil

1 large egg

½ tsp. vanilla extract

½ cup white sugar

1 Tbsp. honey or maple syrup

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup yellow cornmeal

1 Tbsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

Preheat oven to 190°C (375°F). In a medium-sized mixing bowl, combine the milk, oil, egg, vanilla, sugar, and honey, whisking until smooth. Add the remaining ingredients and mix well until free of lumps. Line a loaf pan with baking paper, or grease it with oil spray.

Pour the batter into the pan and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Remove from oven and let cool for 10 minutes before slicing.

Split Pea Soup

SPLIT Pea Soup. (credit: HENNY SHOR)

This is my husband’s favorite. It’s easy, hearty, and healthy. The longer you cook it, the thicker it gets. It keeps well in the fridge for up to five days, or you can freeze it in individual containers for easy reheating. If you want to make just enough for four bowls, you can halve the quantities listed in the recipe. I plan to make a big pot so we can have it pre- and post-fast.

Yields 6-8 servings.

2 cups split peas

7 cups water

¼ cup olive oil

2 onions, diced

4 to 6 cloves garlic, peeled

2 carrots, peeled and sliced

3 or 4 stalks celery, sliced

1½ Tbsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. black pepper

¼ tsp. turmeric

¼ tsp. ground cumin (optional)

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

Garnish: Sliced scallions, chopped fresh herbs like parsley, cilantro, and dill.

Sauté the onions in olive oil for 3 or 4 minutes, add the minced garlic, then sauté for another minute. While stirring, add the carrots and celery, then the salt and all the spices. Add the split peas and the water. Cover the pot partially, and bring to a boil. Turn down the heat and let simmer for 50 minutes to an hour.

If you like it very thick, let it cook for another 15 to 20 minutes.

Before serving, add the lemon juice and fresh herbs and stir well. Garnish with scallions or chives.

Potatoes au Gratin

We have been making this in my summer camp each week, as the kids love it and keep asking for more. They affectionately call it “cheesy potatoes.” It’s really simple and absolutely delicious. Enjoy making it with your kids or grandkids, and you’ll all enjoy eating it even more. Yields 6 servings.

8 large potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced

2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

1 Tbsp. butter

300 gr. shredded cheese (about 3 cups)

250 gr. heavy cream

Preheat oven to 175°C (350°F). Combine the potatoes with the salt and pepper. Butter a 20 cm. x 30 cm. baking pan, and layer the bottom with the sliced potatoes, sprinkling shredded cheese on top. Repeat this process until all the potatoes and cheese are used. Pour the cream evenly over the top layer.

Bake the dish uncovered for one hour, then check for tenderness with a fork. If the potatoes are not tender, bake for an additional 15 minutes.

Homemade Wacky Mac

This is another hit recipe. It produces a tastier dish than the store-bought Wacky Mac mix. Plus, it is pretty simple to prepare. Just ask my campers, who made it with me last week.

Yields 6 servings.

1 lb. pasta (any type)

2 Tbsp. butter

1/4 cup flour

2 cups milk

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 cups shredded cheese Using a large pot, cook the pasta according to package directions, drain, and return to the pot.

In a medium-sized pot, melt the butter and stir in the flour to create a roux. Gradually add the milk, whisking continuously until the sauce thickens, which should take about 3 to 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, then add the cheese, continuing to whisk until the cheese is melted and the sauce is smooth. Finally, add the sauce to the pasta and stir until well combined.

Serve warm.

Break-The-Fast Brownies

Usually, at around 4 or 5 p.m. on Tisha B’Av, as the hunger pangs are in high gear, I get a burst of energy. While short-lived, it is enough for me to get these one-bowl brownies into the oven – and fill the house with their heavenly aroma. Then, I have to wait about three hours for the moment when we can finally take a bite. This recipe, which my dear friend Shara shared with me years ago, has become my go-to brownie recipe, tweaked to my taste.

Note: If you don’t have applesauce on hand, you can add another ¼ cup of oil instead.

Yields one 9”x 13” (23cm x 33cm) pan.

1½ cups sugar

3/4 cup oil

½ cup unsweetened applesauce

3 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1¼ cup flour

2/3 cup baking cocoa

1 tsp. baking soda

¼ tsp. salt

1/3 cup chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 170°C (350°F). In a mixing bowl, combine the sugar, oil, eggs, applesauce, and vanilla. Mix on high speed with a mixer, or by hand with a rubber spatula, until smooth. Add in the remaining ingredients, including the chocolate chips, and mix until well combined. Pour the batter into a greased 23 cm. x 33 cm. pan and bake for 30 to 40 minutes.

I really hope, and somehow deeply believe, that this year Tisha B’Av will be filled with revealed miracles and redemption – and that we’ll bring them home! ■

The writer is a kitchen coach who teaches women how to meal plan and cook so that they get dinner on the table and prepare for Shabbat and holidays on time. inthekitchenwithhenny.com