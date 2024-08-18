LP: A Tel Aviv social club with NYC cocktail bar vibe - review

If you’ve ever made plans to go out but decided against it in favor of a chill night in, Tel Aviv’s new social food club LP, which opened recently in the Imperial Hotel, is a great way to have the best of both worlds. Nestled in the back corner of a Tel Aviv hotspot, it’s a perfect place to kick back, have some light bites, and a drink or a few.

Right off the bat, my guest and I realized that LP gave off more of a New York City cocktail bar feel, rather than what we’d both become so familiar with since making aliyah, both of us originally coming from the suburbs of the city and having lived there ourselves. We compared it to a Manhattan cocktail bar, but could not quite put a finger on just where in the borough we’d place it.

Yet, just a block away was Tel Aviv’s Tayelet (Promenade) along the beaches. You can jump from a big city feel to a summertime oasis within minutes here.

A summertime oasis

The menu is reminiscent of a tapas restaurant, small yet shareable portions ( all within the NIS 30-40 range) that were perfect for flavorful bar bites. The cuisine is prepared on a Japanese-style grill, known to food connoisseurs for flavor preservation.

Spicing was at a high point in the steak tartare. Though I was already sold on the dish by its menu description, hearing that its spiciness may be too hot for some to handle ultimately pushed me to it. Usually it doesn't really matter how spicy something is, but hearing that spiciness is on the menu drags me in like a moth to a flame. The portion size was small, again reflective of the tapas experience, and I regretted leaving without ordering another portion of it. Truthfully, it was a dish that itself would get me to come back to the restaurant.

Next up was the lamb liver kebab, giving a feel for classic flavors found across the Middle East. The texture of that dish was not my favorite, but my guest had ordered it and I wanted to give it a try. While he enjoyed it, it would not have been enough for me. It was immediately followed by a spicy sausage dish that hit all of the flavor notes a sausage should hit, this time both of us regretting not ordering another portion.

Another notable dish we sampled was the sashimi. Unlike other raw fish offerings of the sort, LP seasoned it with oil rather than soy sauce. It was a pleasant surprise, especially for the flavor profile it provided.

Some other dishes that we did not get to try at this not-quite-kosher establishment included an asparagus one, a Caesar salad (that was unfortunately unavailable that evening), and a cheeseburger. The menu was limited for a person who would keep kosher, and the limitations to options available are reflective of an establishment that’s still getting its sea legs.

Cocktails were a delightful surprise at LP. I’m not sure if it was the Arctic Monkey’s playing overhead that changed my mood, but this infrequent drinker was ready to try what was in store.

My guest enjoyed a classic cocktail, the Whiskey Sour. The liquor was strong but the rest of the drink's components certainly helped disguise the taste. I typically opt for a soda or water, but LP only had homemade drinks. No sugary, processed familiar names – and everything was still incredibly tasty. My drink, the Clover Club, was exactly the kind I like. I explained my beverage preferences to Dor the bartender, who pinpointed a drink that was everything I was looking for.

Consisting of hibiscus berries, lemon juice, and gin, I could not have been given a better beverage. This drink was perfect for a person who prefers juice over wine at Shabbat meals, and I think I’ve found my new favorite.

LP is the perfect spot for a night out that will temporarily transport you away from Tel Aviv. When you aren’t feeling like getting off of the couch to go out, this is a comfy and relaxed environment to give you the best of both worlds. LP is a Tel Aviv gem that deserves to live up to its name: it will get the long play because of its great service that perfectly matches its great food, and will become a seaside staple.

LP

Hayarkon 66, Tel Aviv (corner of Trumpeldor)

Phone: 073-264-9464

Web: https://ontopo.com/he/il/page/83229959

Opening hours:

Monday to Saturday: 6 p.m.-1 a.m.

Prices: NIS 30-40 per dish, tapas style; NIS 40-60 for custom cocktails and beverages

The writer and her guest were guests of the restaurant

LP is not kosher and is open on Shabbat.