El Gaucho: Argentinian meat with vegan options too - review

We have often visited El Gaucho, which is a five-minute walk from our apartment overlooking the Mediterranean, but we had never been there for lunch, only in the evening.

So when we strolled over there one sunny day recently, we weren’t sure what to expect. We sat at a table by the window and watched the waves lapping gently against the sand while we waited to give our order.

We decided to try the business lunch, which is served between noon and 5 p.m. It consists of two courses – a starter and a main – and includes homemade focaccia, dips, and a beverage. The price depends on the main course chosen.

Eating Argentinian meat at El Gaucho

My companion chose entrecote steak (NIS 169). I had pargit (NIS 99, a reasonable price by any standard).

The first dish to arrive at our table was a plate of olives, salsa, and chimichurri, the Argentinian mix of spiced herbs and garlic. The salsa was quite peppery, and the fresh crispy loaf provided the perfect accompaniment to the starters. El Gaucho (credit: ALEX DEUTSCH)

Also quick to arrive was a shared starter of Argentinian empanada, filled with mincemeat on a sweet-and-sour cabbage salad. The dough is a simple short crust pastry, and the filling of meat with the crusty dough made for an attractive hors d’oeuvre.

We also received one of their signature dishes, a bowl of sautéed fresh mushrooms, served very hot. It was not a fancy dish, just the fungi themselves with a little seasoning, but it made for a very good starter; and in view of what was to come, it had the virtue of not adding many calories to the final count.

We drank our usual tipple – a draught beer for my companion and Diet Sprite for me, but I also indulged in a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon, served at room temperature and not ice-cold like last week, I’m pleased to say. On reflection, it is infinitely better not too cold.

The main course came with two side dishes – green beans sprinkled with sesame seeds, and roasted sweet and regular potatoes, very crispy and hot. We could not have asked for a more perfect accompaniment to the meat.

After that, we shared a chocolate mousse from the dessert menu (all desserts are NIS 22). It was rather more solid than a mousse should be, but very chocolaty. We ended our lunch with mint tea – plenty of fresh mint in hot water with a teabag on the side.

Walking back home wasn’t quite as easy as walking there, as we had consumed several kilos of food. It took a good siesta and some exercise before we could look at food again, and then only very little.

El Gaucho is synonymous with Argentinian meat (el gaucho means “the cowboy”), but the restaurant offers vegan and fish options as well. Kudos to chef Alberto for producing such excellent food.

El Gaucho

2 Sderot Oved Ben Ami, Netanya

Phone: (09) 884-1264

Sunday – Thursday: noon – 12:30 a.m.

Friday: noon to 1 hour before Shabbat

Saturday night: 1 hour after Shabbat until 12:30 a.m.

Kashrut: Netanya Rabbinate

Wheelchair accessible

The writer was a guest of the restaurant.