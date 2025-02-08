In the Kitchen with Henny: It's a date!

It always amazes me that as soon as the Hebrew month of Shvat begins, the little buds on almond trees start showing signs of life. It’s as if they weren’t there the day before and now they are.

In addition to signs of life from flower buds on trees, we have also welcomed 13 precious lives (so far) back home from Hamas captivity.

These are true miracles taking place before our very eyes.

Let’s celebrate the good we see around us to keep our spirits up and enjoy the plentiful fruits and nuts from our flourishing land.

These recipes are full of the spirit of Tu Bishvat (the 15th of Shvat), the New Year for Trees in the Land of Israel. Date balls (credit: freepik)

Energy date balls – no bake!

Despite all our time-saving technology, we’re still trying to catch our breath and juggle all the things life throws at us. In the absence of an app that can feed us energy-infused snacks, let’s make a snack that’s great to grab on the run, knowing we are fueling our bodies with some healthy energy boosters.

Yields 16 energy balls.

12-15 pitted Medjool dates

1 cup oats

½ cup walnuts or almonds

¼ cup cocoa powder

1 cup smooth nut butter

1 Tbsp. maple syrup

1 Tbsp. coconut oil

Coating:

Sesame seeds

Ground pistachios

Cocoa powder

Line a sheet pan with baking paper and set it aside. In a food processor fitted with the S-blade attachment, pulse the oats and nuts several times to break them down. Add the pitted dates, nut butter, maple syrup, and coconut oil, then blend on high for 1 or 2 minutes. Stop to stir the mixture, and pulse again for 1 minute until smooth and well combined.

Lightly coat your hands with olive oil to prevent sticking, then roll the mixture into 2.5-5 cm. (1-2 inch) balls, placing each one on the prepared pan. Once all the batter is used, roll each ball in your desired coating.

Store the energy balls in the fridge for up to five days or keep them in the freezer for a longer-lasting grab-and-go snack – you can even enjoy them straight from the freezer! Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Grandma’s Strudel

Growing up, I heard about this strudel often, as my father talks about it with nostalgia, recalling memories of my grandmother making them.

There was a time when the treasured recipe had been misplaced in our home, and my family took on the mission of finding it. Thankfully, my sister asked my aunt if she had it, and the recipe was restored to the family dessert rotation.

To this day, it is my father’s and uncle’s favorite strudel, and I’m sure it will become yours, too.

Yields 1 pan (23 x 33cm.)

3 eggs

¾ cup oil

¾ cup sugar

2 tsp. baking powder

2 tsp. vanilla extract

3 cups flour (plus more for rolling)

½ tsp. salt

Cinnamon and sugar for sprinkling

Filling:

½ cup strawberry jam, divided

½ cup apricot jam, divided

2/3 cups chopped nuts, divided

Preheat the oven to 175°C (350°F) and grease a 23 x 33-cm. (9”x 13”) pan. In a mixing bowl, combine the oil and sugar, then add in the eggs and vanilla and mix well. Add in the baking powder, salt, and flour and mix until a dough forms. If it seems too sticky, gradually add in more flour. Dust a working space with some flour and divide the dough into three equal parts.

Use a rolling pin to roll the first ball of dough into a thin layer that will fit into the pan. It’s fine if it’s a bit larger and the excess dough can line the sides of the pan as well. In a bowl, mix together the two jams, spread half over the first layer of dough, and then sprinkle over it 1/3 cup of the chopped nuts. Repeat this step with the second layer of dough.

Roll out the third layer of dough and place it on top. You can use a knife to cut very shallow slits diagonally into the top layer of dough, then sprinkle it with some cinnamon and sugar.

Bake for about 20-25 minutes, remove from the oven, and slice into squares inside the pan, then return the pan to bake for another 10-12 minutes.

Let cool and enjoy.

APRICOT-GLAZED CHICKEN

I love making different chicken marinades to keep things exciting for my family and our guests. This past Friday night, I decided to go with a Tu Bishvat-themed marinade and see how the reviews went before writing it up. The fact that you are reading the recipe now is proof that the marinade was a big hit.

Thank goodness I took the photos before Shabbat and didn’t depend on leftovers – because there weren’t any!

Yields 6 servings.

1 kg. boneless chicken

Marinade:

1 cup pure apricot jam

½ cup date honey (silan)

4-5 cloves crushed garlic (3 frozen garlic cubes)

2 Tbsp. minced ginger (2 frozen ginger cubes)

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. ground black pepper

½ tsp. coarse salt

1 Tbsp. chopped parsley (fresh or dried)

In a large bowl, pour in all the marinade ingredients and mix well. You can use boneless chicken breasts or pargiot (chicken thighs) for this recipe. Note: Pargiot will need an additional 15 minutes baking time. For chicken breasts: Make sure to slice them in half width-wise so they are not too thick, but keep away from ultra-thin schnitzel-type pieces.

Place the chicken pieces in the bowl with the marinade, mix well, cover, and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. (Marinating overnight is also fine and makes it easier to prep ahead of time.)

Preheat your oven to 190°C (375°F) and line an oven dish with baking paper, or drizzle with a bit of olive oil. Lay the pieces of chicken in the baking dish in a single layer. It’s okay if they are a bit squashed, but avoid any overlap.

Bake uncovered for 40 minutes for chicken breasts or 50 for thighs or until cooked through. Serve warm and enjoy.

Chocolate Fondue Board

This is a lot of fun, and you can get as creative as you wish. It is the perfect way to celebrate the Seven Species of our land – dipped in chocolate.

Yields 8 servings.

Fondue:

500 gr good-quality chocolate, in pieces

1 Tbsp. coconut oil

2 Tbsp. almond butter (or other nut butter)

Chocolate board:

Pretzels/Breadsticks

Grapes

Dates

Apricots

Almonds/Cashews

Strawberries

Orange/Clementine segments

Pineapple

Banana slices

Place the coconut oil in a small pot over very low heat and let it melt. Then add the chocolate pieces and slowly mix. Add in the almond butter and continue mixing.

Once most of the chocolate has melted, take the pot off the stove and keep stirring until smooth. Maintain warm on a hotplate or in a warmed oven that has been switched off, until time to serve.

Place the fruits, nuts, and pretzels all around a large serving board or dish, leaving a space in the center for the bowl of melted chocolate.

You can use wooden skewers or long toothpicks. Dip in and enjoy.

AS WE continue to witness the grass shoots and blossoms and all the other miracles unfolding before us, let’s remember to give thanks to God, who orchestrates our land to give forth fruit and gives us strength. 

The writer is a kitchen coach who teaches women how to meal plan and cook so they can get dinner on the table and prepare for Shabbat and holidays on time. For coaching or to book an event: www.inthekitchenwithhenny.com; Instagram: @inthekitchenwithhenny