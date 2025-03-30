In the Kitchen with Henny: Strawberry season

We’re at that stage when we’re doing final clean-up from Purim and getting serious about Passover. It’s so ironic how we have the most amount of chametz brought into our homes four weeks before we can’t have any of it there.

The best thing to do with all those leftovers is bring them to our brave soldiers, families that may need it, schools, or someone having a birthday party. There are many ways to pass that chametz forward without it going to waste.

That being said, this is the season of strawberries when they are the richest red and perfectly sweet.

We are edging toward the end of strawberry season in Israel, so every year at this time I buy loads of fresh ones, and the price is the best. I clean them and freeze them so I have strawberries stocked up for the next few months.

They are so versatile and can add so much to any dish, from cakes to salads and so much more.

Strawberry Pavlova

Pavlova is a stunning and refreshing dessert, with its crisp, delicate crust and soft, airy center – a perfect context for sweet, ripe strawberries.

My dear friend Tammy introduced me to pavlova a couple of years ago, and I instantly loved it. Knowing how much I enjoyed it, she brought one, generously topped with fresh strawberries, to our Purim seuda (meal) this year. It was the perfect sweet touch to our celebration.

Yields 1 pizza pie-size pavlova.

3 egg whites

1½ tsp. vinegar

1½ tsp. vanilla extract

½ pinch salt

1½ cup sugar

1½ tsp. corn flour

2 Tbsp. boiling water

Topping:

2 cups whipped cream

2 cups strawberry halves (washed, with stems removed)

Preheat the oven to 150°C (300°F) and line a baking tray with baking paper. In a mixing bowl, combine the egg whites, vinegar, vanilla, salt, sugar, corn flour, and then add the boiling water and beat on high speed until frothy. Spread the mixture onto the baking paper, shaping it into a large circle.

Slightly raise the edges and indent the center to create a shallow "bowl" shape. Carefully place the tray on the center rack of the oven and bake for 1 hour, until slightly firm. Turn off the oven and leave the pavlova inside with the door slightly open for 20 minutes before removing it. Let it cool completely.

Before serving, spread the whipped cream over the pavlova, leaving the rim bare for easier handling. Arrange the strawberry halves on top. Store leftovers (if there are any!) in the fridge. Enjoy!

Strawberry Ice Cream

This recipe was given to me by my neighbor Chaya, who makes this all year round for her kids and grandkids. It can be “whipped up” quickly and pleases a crowd, perfect for a refreshing dessert.

Yields 10 servings.

2 cups strawberries (washed and sliced)

2 egg whites

2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

½ cup sugar

Mash the strawberries. Pour it into the large mixing bowl of an electric mixer. Add the egg whites, sugar, and lemon juice. Mix on high speed for about 5 minutes.

Place in containers, seal, and freeze until serving.

Strawberry Shortcake

When I was a kid, Strawberry Shortcake was the name of a little cartoon character I was completely obsessed with. But as I got older, I had a realization – wait, strawberry shortcake is actually a cake, too. And not just any cake. It turns out that my dear husband loves strawberry shortcake, so as a special treat, I make it for his birthday.

For a fun twist, I like to serve it in tall glasses like a parfait. Not only does it look adorable, but I also find it much easier to assemble this way.

I found that a basic vanilla cake recipe works perfectly for this; and with Passover coming up – when sponge cake is everywhere – it makes a fantastic base for a delicious holiday dessert.

Yields 5 servings.

Cake batter:

4 eggs

2 tsp. vanilla

1½ cups sugar

2/3 cup oil

2 cups flour

1 cup orange juice

1 Tbsp. baking powder

Pinch of salt

Topping:

2/3 cups whipped cream

2/3 cups strawberries, washed and sliced

5 tall glasses

Preheat your oven to 175°C (350°F) and line a 20 x 25 cm (8” x 10”) pan with baking paper or grease it with oil spray.

In a mixing bowl, combine the sugar, oil, eggs, and vanilla, and mix well. Add the remaining ingredients and stir until the batter is smooth and free of lumps. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 45-50 minutes, until the center bounces back when lightly touched.

Allow the cake to cool completely. Then, using the rim of one of the serving glasses like a cookie cutter, cut out 10 cake discs. Line up the glasses and begin assembling: spoon about 3 tablespoons of whipped cream into the bottom of each glass, followed by one cake disc, a layer of sliced strawberries, and 2 more tablespoons of whipped cream. Add the second cake disc, another layer of whipped cream, and finish with a topping of strawberries.

Repeat the process for all five cups. Keep refrigerated until ready to serve.

Strawberry Salad

You can add strawberries to any salad to give it that color pop and sweet taste, but I love the idea of making a strawberry salad, with the strawberries being the star of the show. This can be assembled quickly and is a great starter for any meal.

Yields 6 servings.

Salad:

4 cups fresh strawberries

Handful of basil leaves, cut

2 cucumbers, cut into semi-circles

¼ cup pecan or cashew halves (roasted or salted)

Dressing:

2 Tbsp. maple syrup

1 Tbsp. orange juice

1 Tbsp. olive oil

Remove the stems from the strawberries, then wash and rinse them well. Let dry on a paper towel for a few minutes, then slice them in halves.

Put the dressing ingredients together, making sure to mix well.

Put the strawberry halves, cucumber semi-circles, and basil leaves in a salad bowl. Before serving, add the pecan and/or cashew halves. Drizzle the dressing on the salad and enjoy!

See? I told you it was simple.

THERE’S SOMETHING special about the sweet, vibrant flavor of fresh strawberries. Whether enjoyed in a simple dish or an elegant dessert, they bring a burst of freshness and a touch of joy to every bite.

Cooking and baking with seasonal ingredients not only makes the most of their abundance but also allows for endless creativity in the kitchen, turning everyday meals into something truly special. <

The writer is a kitchen coach who teaches women how to meal plan and cook, so they get dinner on the table and prepare for Shabbat and chag on time. www.inthekitchenwithhenny.com; Instagram: @inthekitchenwithhenny