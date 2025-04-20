Deli Vino: More than just wine - review

With a well-curated wine selection from around the world, a relaxed ambiance, and a menu of small plates designed to complement the experience, Deli Vino has refreshed its Netanya outpost with a new sit-down dining concept.

Located in the modern Piano Center shopping plaza, it’s a welcome addition to the Ir Yamim neighborhood – combining local and international influences in a casual, flavor-forward setting.

The concept

Originally opened during COVID-19 as a neighborhood shop focused on wine and gourmet delicacies, the Netanya venue has since evolved into a full wine bar and dining space. It retains the charm of its early days – shelves of wine, an inviting deli counter, and a terrace covered in vines. The location’s newly added sit-down experience emphasizes wine pairing and seasonal bites where you can comfortably sit, sip, and snack.

Wine & food

With more than 150 wines available by the glass and bottle, sourced from a cellar of over 900 labels representing dozens of countries, the variety on offer is extensive. Expect a strong showing of Old World wines – think Chablis, Rhône, Tuscany, and Rioja – alongside bottles from newer, less traditional growing regions. Israeli wines are also well represented.

The menu, developed by chef Tom Levy (of Claro and winner of The Chef Games Season 6), is designed to enhance the flavors of the wine, focusing on small and medium-sized dishes such as smoked fish and meats, bruschettas, and refreshing salads.

We took a seat outside and noshed on blinis with crème fraîche and caviar (NIS 72), Gouda and truffle arancini (NIS 52), the pulled short rib sandwich with Mediterranean aioli (NIS 48), and a cheese platter of four cheeses and seasonal fruit (NIS 98).

In addition, the menu features a high-quality charcuterie board (NIS 112), a smoked/cured fish platter (NIS 118), and rotating specials incorporating seasonal fish and veggies. The bruschetta menu includes fish confit with roasted pepper cream, smoked salmon with cream cheese and capers (NIS 36), and egg salad with anchovy and chives (NIS 32).

Sit, sip, snack

According to Vova Dyachenko, one of Deli Vino’s owners: “The combination we offer – a wine boutique, gourmet deli, and wine bar – is designed to provide a holistic cultural and culinary experience under one roof. Tom’s joining strengthens our ability to create a place that’s pleasant to sit in, enjoyable to sip at, and delicious to snack at.”

Deli Vino also operates locations in Tel Aviv and Kfar Saba, both offering a similarly laid-back, no-frills vibe. But the Netanya branch – with its vine-covered patio – is particularly well suited for lingering over an after-work (or after-shopping) glass of wine and a bite to eat.

Reservations are recommended, especially on weekends. You can follow @deli.vino on Instagram for updates and seasonal highlights.

Deli Vino

10 Natan Yonatan St., Piano Center

Netanya

Sun–Thurs, Sat, 6 p.m. to midnight

Phone: (09) 790-2201

Not kosher

The writer was a guest of the restaurant.

Lauren Gumport is an avid traveler, travel writer, and VP of communications at travel tech start-up Faye Travel Insurance. Her travel tips have been featured in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, BuzzFeed, and more. Follow her on Instagram @Gumport.