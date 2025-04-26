In the Kitchen with Henny: Shuk-style celebration

At this time of year, when the weather turns fresh and warm, when we finally get to enjoy soft, fluffy bread again after a week of matzah, and when the country is wrapped in blue and white, we find ourselves in a uniquely emotional and grateful state of mind.

We celebrate the miraculous land we live in, and we pause to remember the brave, holy soldiers who made that possible, as well as those who continue to put their lives on the line so that we can enjoy this time of gratitude and joy.

For this year’s Independence Day celebration, I’ve put together a menu that highlights Israel’s best-loved foods. Whether these dishes were born here or “made aliyah” – like many of us – they’ve become part of the beautiful, flavorful mosaic that shapes Israeli food culture. Many of these dishes represent the heart of Israeli street food. The following menu brings that vibrant spirit home, one bite at a time.

Za’atar Flatbreads (credit: HENNY SHOR)

Za’atar Flatbreads

You don’t need a wood-fired tabun oven or a trip to the shuk to enjoy warm flatbreads with that unmistakable za’atar aroma. These bake up beautifully – soft in the center, with just the right amount of puff and a golden edge. Topped with olive oil and za’atar, they’re the perfect street-style starter for your Independence Day celebration.

Yields 6 flatbreads.

1 tsp. salt

3 cups flour for bread making

1½ tsp. instant dry yeast

1 tsp. sugar

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 cup warm water

For topping:

¼ cup za’atar

3 or 4 Tbsp. olive oil

Place the salt, flour, yeast, and sugar into a mixing bowl. Pour in the olive oil and the warm water, and mix until a soft dough forms. Knead the dough – by hand or in a mixer – until smooth and elastic (3 or 4 minutes in a mixer).

Lightly oil the bowl, return the dough to it, and cover with a clean towel or plastic wrap. Let rise in a warm spot for about 1 hour or until doubled in size.

Preheat your oven to 230°C (450°F) and line two baking trays with baking paper.

In a small bowl, mix the za’atar and olive oil to form a thick, spreadable paste.

Divide the dough into 6 equal pieces. Roll each into a ball, then flatten into oval shapes and place on the baking trays.

Spoon a little of the za’atar mixture onto each piece of dough and spread gently, leaving a 1-cm. border around the edges. This helps them puff up beautifully and gives the breads that signature flatbread look.

Bake for 7 to 9 minutes until the flatbreads are puffed and lightly golden at the edges.

Serve warm, either fresh out of the oven or gently reheated. Wrap them in a clean kitchen towel to keep them soft at the table.

Homemade Falafel

I love the aroma and taste of freshly made falafel balls, but sometimes buying them at a stand can mean they are filled with preservatives. We make our own from time to time, and I really enjoy the fresh ingredients and the love that goes into making them.

Yields 2 dozen falafel balls.

For soaking in water:

1 cup dried chickpeas

1 tsp. baking soda

Falafel mixture:

1 small onion, diced (about ½ cup)

3 or 4 cloves garlic, peeled and mashed

Fresh parsley

1 tsp. ground cumin

Pinch of ground black pepper

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. dried red pepper flakes

½ tsp. baking soda

About 6 cups vegetable oil, for frying

Overnight, soak the chickpeas in the water with baking soda. Keep covered. The following day, drain the water.

In a food processor, combine chickpeas, onion, garlic, parsley, cumin, black pepper, salt, red pepper flakes, and baking soda. Pulse until finely chopped and crumbly.

In a large, heavy skillet over moderately high heat, heat about 7 1/2 to 10 cm. of oil until it sizzles when tested.

Form 1 tablespoon of the mixture into approximately 2 1/2-cm. diameter balls.

Working in batches of 8, use a slotted spoon to carefully lower each falafel ball into the hot oil. Fry, turning occasionally, until deep golden brown – about 3 minutes per batch. Drain on paper towels. Repeat with the remaining mixture, and serve warm.

Baked Shwarma Chicken

This easy oven-baked shawarma is a total crowd-pleaser. It’s juicy, flavorful, and packed with warm spices – and no grill or rotisserie is required. Serve it with Israeli salad and a generous spoonful of tehina (recipe below) for that classic street food combo.

Yields 4 servings.

1 kilo boneless chicken (white or dark meat)

1 red onion, chopped

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 Tbsp. turmeric

1 Tbsp. cumin

1 Tbsp. paprika

1 tsp. ground black pepper

½ tsp. salt

Juice of half a lemon

Fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)

Place the chicken in a large bowl or zip-lock bag. In a small bowl, mix the turmeric, cumin, paprika, black pepper, and salt. Add the spice mix to the chicken, along with the olive oil and lemon juice. Toss everything well to coat the chicken evenly. Let marinate for at least 30 minutes in the fridge.

Preheat the oven to 175°C (350°F). Lightly grease a 23 x33-cm. baking pan or line it with baking paper. Add the chopped onion to the marinated chicken and mix to combine.

Spread the chicken in a single layer in the pan and bake uncovered – 25 minutes for white meat or 35 to 40 minutes for dark meat – until cooked through and lightly browned.

Sprinkle with fresh parsley and serve hot with Israeli salad and tehina (see next recipe).

Deena’s Tehina

Our wonderful neighbor Deena hosted us on Shabbat when we moved into the neighborhood. Her tehina became legendary in our home. It tastes great with bread, crackers, and, of course, homemade shwarma and falafel!

Yields 2 to 3 cups.

½ cup lemon juice

1 cup raw tehina

1 cup water

1 tsp. salt

2 Tbsp. minced garlic

Fresh parsley, chopped

A few small leaves of dill (optional, but they add a lot of flavor)

In a bowl, pour the lemon juice, raw tehina, and water. Mix with a spoon or spatula until smooth. At first, the tehina and water may not blend together, but keep mixing; they will come together beautifully.

Stir in the minced garlic, salt, chopped parsley, and dill leaves if using. Store in a closed container in the fridge.

Tehina Almond Cookies

These cookies are everything you love about sesame and tehina packed into one chewy, nutty, and slightly crisp bite. Gluten-free and parve, they’re perfect with a cup of tea or as a sweet finish to your Independence Day meal. The dip in dark chocolate and sprinkle of sesame seeds gives them that extra shuk-style flair.

Yields 2 dozen cookies.

1/3 cup maple syrup

¼ cup oil (I use coconut oil)

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 cups blanched almond flour

¾ cup raw tehina

½ tsp. baking soda

Pinch of salt

2 Tbsp. sesame seeds (optional)

For chocolate coating:

200 gr. dark chocolate, for melting

1 tsp. oil (coconut or olive)

Sesame seeds (for garnish)

Preheat the oven to 175°C (350°F) and line a cookie sheet with baking paper.

In a mixing bowl, combine the oil, maple syrup, and vanilla. Stir with a spatula until smooth. Add in the almond flour, raw tehina, baking soda, salt, and sesame seeds (if using). Mix until fully combined.

Scoop out the dough using a tablespoon so that all the cookies are the same size. Roll into balls and place onto the cookie sheet, leaving space between each. Use the bottom of a glass to gently flatten the dough.

Bake for 10 minutes or until golden brown. If you prefer crispier cookies, bake for an additional 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool completely.

Melt the chocolate with 1 tsp. oil in a double boiler or microwave until smooth and creamy. Dip each cookie halfway into the melted chocolate and place on a cooling rack. Sprinkle with sesame seeds while the chocolate is still warm. Let cool and enjoy!

I hope we celebrate this Independence Day with full hearts and deep gratitude. May the empty chairs be filled, may our soldiers be protected as they so bravely protect us, and may our land continue to flourish, bringing peace to us and to those around us. May we continue to witness the unfolding of prophecies written thousands of years ago.

I feel incredibly blessed to have been able to call Jerusalem my home for the past two decades – a privilege I never take for granted. Every morning, I wake up with a sense of awe, knowing that I’m living my ancestors’ dream.

Moadim l’simcha l’geula shleima (“May our times of joy bring us to complete redemption”). ■

The writer is a kitchen coach who teaches women how to meal plan and cook, get dinner on the table, and prepare for Shabbat and chag on time. www.inthekitchenwithhenny.com; Instagram @inthekitchenwithhenny