Food security is one of the most fundamental pillars of any nation’s well-being, and Israel is no exception. As one of the most advanced countries in the Middle East, Israel’s food security system has long been shaped by its unique geopolitical situation, environmental challenges, and cutting-edge agricultural technology. Still, access to a sufficient food supply can prove difficult for many residents.

Even before the October 7 attacks, particularly at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, food security in Israel increased in importance as it became a focal point of national concern. The ongoing war, coupled with the pandemic, as well as climate change largely impacting agricultural practices, has posed unprecedented challenges to the country’s food production and distribution systems.

Before the current war, Israel was relatively self-sufficient in food production, with domestic agriculture accounting for approximately 60% of its food supply. The country’s sophisticated agricultural technology allowed it to overcome natural limitations, such as water scarcity, by using innovations like drip irrigation and desalination.

Still, that would not be enough for sustainable practices in the country – not due to any fault of the country’s resources but an excess of detrimental damage done by constant Hezbollah rocket fire immediately after the attacks from Gaza.

However, Israel’s food security system was not without vulnerabilities. A significant portion of Israel’s agricultural output relies on labor from foreign workers, many of whom are employed in the Gaza border communities and the West Bank. The excessive violence from the attacks included at least 10 murdered Nepalese agricultural students from Kibbutz Alumim, with one, Bipin Joshi, still held captive in Gaza. Many other agricultural workers from Thailand and the Philippines were also killed and taken hostage by Hamas terrorists. POTATO FIELD at Kibbutz Urim in the South. (credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)

Israel’s food supply system is also significantly dependent on global imports, which can be disrupted by international trade conflicts and supply chain issues. Despite these challenges, the country has been able to meet its domestic food demands.

The massacre and subsequent war marked a major turning point for Israel’s food security. The immediate effects of the conflict disrupted agricultural production, particularly in regions that are integral to the country’s food system.

How the Israel-Hamas War impacted Israeli food security

The Gaza border, known for its fertile agricultural land, was one of the worst-hit areas, significantly disrupting southern Israel’s communities as well as the rest of the nation. This region is home to key crops such as tomatoes, cucumbers, and olives. Israel’s food deserts, areas with limited access to nutritious and affordable food, include many of Israel’s periphery regions and communities. Bedouin communities in the Negev find themselves with limited access to supermarkets and fresh produce, as well as neighborhoods in some of the country’s largest, most flourishing cities.

The conflict led to the displacement of thousands of agricultural workers and the destruction of vital farming infrastructure. The impact of the war has not only resulted in a loss of food production but also strained supply chains, further exacerbating the situation.

Labor shortages have also been a significant challenge. Many of the workers in Israeli agriculture come from Gaza, the West Bank, and migrant labor communities. As the conflict escalated, large segments of this workforce were displaced, either through direct involvement in the conflict or through evacuation to safer areas. This created gaps in the production process, particularly during the harvest season when crops are most vulnerable.

In addition to agricultural disruptions, the conflict severely impacted Israel’s transportation infrastructure. Roads leading to key agricultural regions were damaged or blocked, and air travel restrictions disrupted the import and export of food products. These logistical challenges affected both the timely distribution of food within Israel and its ability to import essential products from abroad.

NATIONAL AND local efforts to avoid food waste and alleviate poverty have been addressing food accessibility, which began to spike following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latet, Israel’s largest anti-poverty organization, has been at the forefront of addressing struggles for access to food that has nutritional value and in variety. Gilles Darmon, the organization’s founder, highlights the severe nature of food insecurity, particularly for vulnerable populations, including Holocaust survivors, single-parent families, and large families living in socioeconomically disadvantaged areas.

According to Darmon, over 325,000 families in Israel live in severe food insecurity, meaning they struggle to access a variety of sufficient food, often eating only basic staples like potatoes or onions for extended periods.

“When you’re in a situation of severe food insecurity, you have to bypass meals or make do with what little is available,” Darmon explained. “Families may go for days eating only potatoes, as it’s the only food they have at home.”

Latet has been instrumental in supporting these families, assisting around 100,000 families across Israel on a monthly basis, providing not only food but also access to basic necessities.

Even before the October 7 conflict, Israel was grappling with the long-term effects of climate change on its food security. The country’s dependence on irrigation for its crops has made it particularly vulnerable to climate stresses.

The changing climate has led to lower rainfall, increased desertification, and the salinization of soil in critical agricultural areas. This has diminished the productivity of the land, especially in regions that rely heavily on rain-fed crops. The increasing unpredictability of weather patterns has also made it harder for farmers to plan effectively, leading to crop failures and declining yields.

In response to these challenges, Israel has implemented a range of technological solutions. The country is a world leader in water conservation techniques, utilizing drip irrigation systems that deliver water directly to plant roots, minimizing waste. Additionally, Israeli agricultural scientists have developed drought-resistant crop varieties and are exploring other innovative methods to improve soil quality. These technologies have helped mitigate some of the damage caused by climate change, but the situation remains dire, particularly as the climate crisis accelerates.

In light of the mounting challenges, Israel has taken several steps to bolster its food security and ensure that the nation remains resilient in the face of future shocks.

One of the most significant policy responses has been the development of Israel’s first-ever National Food Security Plan. This strategic initiative, which extends until 2050, aims to make Israel more self-sufficient by focusing on local food production, improving resilience to external shocks, and reducing the country’s reliance on international food markets. The plan emphasizes investment in sustainable farming practices, technological innovation, and food waste reduction as key pillars of food security.

Israel’s reputation for technological innovation extends to its agricultural sector. Start-ups and research institutes in Israel are leading the development of cutting-edge solutions to food security issues. For example, precision farming technologies, which rely on sensors and data analytics, help farmers optimize their crop yields and reduce waste. Furthermore, Israeli firms are pioneering the development of lab-grown meat and vertical farming, which could revolutionize food production in urban areas with limited space. VOUNTEERS AT Metzilot Hamazon Food Rescuers in the Givat Shaul neighborhood of Jerusalem. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Latet’s role extends beyond food distribution; the organization is also deeply involved in public education and advocacy. Through its youth programs and partnerships, Latet has engaged more than 10,000 teenagers across Israel, spreading the message of solidarity and action. Darmon emphasized the importance of community involvement, saying, “Every citizen can make a difference. Whether through volunteering or donating, it’s crucial to create a culture of helping others.”

In the heart of Jerusalem, a few grassroots organizations like Metzilot Hamazon Food Rescuers in Givat Shaul and JLM Food Rescuers are redefining food security and sustainability. JLM Food Rescuers, founded by Daniella Seltzer and Itay Peled, has emerged as a beacon of hope, addressing the dual challenges of food waste and hunger through innovative community-driven initiatives.

In Israel, approximately 40% of edible food – about 2.5 million tons – is discarded annually, even as food insecurity remains a pressing issue. JLM Food Rescuers tackles this paradox by rescuing surplus produce from the Givat Shaul wholesale market in Jerusalem. Since its inception, the organization has been instrumental in redirecting thousands of tons of fresh produce that would otherwise go to waste, ensuring they reach those in need.

Avishai Hacohen, a food rescuing manager at the organization, told The Jerusalem Post details of the organization’s operations and why “food rescue” is a critical effort. “There are two main reasons to rescue food. All of the energy and resources that went into growing, transporting, and storing food before it gets thrown away. Plus, there is environmental damage that can occur with uneaten organic food going to landfill,” he said.

Beyond merely redistributing food, JLM Food Rescuers fosters community engagement through its pop-up markets. These markets are managed by local residents, promoting dignity and self-sufficiency. The initiative empowers communities to take ownership of their food systems, reducing reliance on traditional aid and building long-term resilience.

Recognizing the importance of education in sustainable food practices, JLM Food Rescuers collaborates with schools to integrate food literacy into curricula. Through hands-on activities like gardening and cooking, students learn about nutrition, sustainability, and the environmental impact of food choices. This approach cultivates a generation of informed individuals committed to reducing food waste and promoting equity.

The organization’s impact was particularly evident during the COVID-19 pandemic, which exacerbated food insecurity in Jerusalem. JLM Food Rescuers responded swiftly, receiving approximately 3,500 new requests for food support. They expanded their operations to assist evacuees, individuals unable to work, and those previously receiving aid but affected by the crisis. This adaptability underscores the organization’s commitment to community welfare during times of need.

“Today, we are rescuing around 10 tons a week and supporting 30 communities in the Jerusalem area. We support Jewish ultra-Orthodox communities, secular Jewish communities, Palestinians, Gypsies, African refugees – really all the different communities you can find in Jerusalem,” Hacohen told the Post. “We’re helping people from all different types of backgrounds, but all working toward the same goals.”

In collaboration with municipal partners and policymakers, JLM Food Rescuers is working to scale its model into Israel’s first comprehensive food rescue program. Their efforts contribute to national discussions on food waste reduction and food security, aiming to influence policy and inspire similar initiatives across the country.

JLM Food Rescuers exemplifies how grassroots initiatives can address systemic issues like food waste and insecurity. By combining food rescue with community engagement, education, and policy advocacy, they are creating a more sustainable and equitable food system in Jerusalem. Their work is serving as a model for other cities seeking to transform food systems and build resilient communities.

Hacohen shared that the work he does with the organization is some of the most fulfilling work he has done in his life, feeling the impact on the community.

The organization also hosts meals to benefit the hungry in their community. In addition to their community meals in Jerusalem, they send food to around 25 different neighborhoods in the city.

“We started with community meals just to share the idea of saving food, of rescuing food, and decreasing food waste. It’s really a community – it’s not just the food rescuing itself in the market, it’s about the people we’re feeding and connecting with,” he elaborated.

“After every shift, we have a community lunch together – from the food that we rescued,” Hacohen said. “We feed around 1,000 families each week. We can feel their appreciation in so many ways – pictures, voice messages, phone calls – and it’s so fulfilling!”

Though Organizations like Latet and JLM Food Rescuers are key figures in eliminating food waste and feeding the citizens of Israel, it is an ongoing effort that requires strides from the Israeli government, NGOs, and the people of the state to come together.

Israel faces significant economic constraints, with the costs of maintaining a strong defense and rebuilding infrastructure after the conflict taking a heavy toll on national resources. While food security remains a top priority, the financial burden of addressing multiple crises simultaneously means that resources are often stretched thin.

Another challenge is ensuring that food security efforts are equitably distributed. While Israel has an advanced economy, there are significant gaps in food access among different social groups, including low-income families, elderly citizens, and marginalized communities such as refugees. Addressing these disparities will be crucial to ensuring that all Israelis can enjoy the benefits of food security.

The ongoing instability in the region presents another obstacle. As long as conflicts in Gaza, the West Bank, and surrounding countries continue, food security in Israel will remain vulnerable to disruptions. The Israeli government’s ability to safeguard food production and distribution networks will be tested as regional tensions persist.

Food security in Israel is facing unprecedented challenges. The fallout from the October 7 conflict has compounded the already-existing pressures from climate change and geopolitical instability. However, Israel’s innovative response, through technological advancements, strategic planning, and community support, shows that the country remains committed to ensuring that its food systems are resilient in the face of adversity.

As Israel moves forward, it must continue to balance technological innovation with sustainable agricultural practices while ensuring that all citizens have access to the resources they need. By learning from these ongoing challenges, Israel can pave the way for a more resilient and self-sufficient food future in the years to come. ■