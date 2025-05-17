In the kitchen with Henny: BBQ bites

We may still be smelling the remnants of last night’s Lag Ba’omer celebrations, but there’s no denying it – BBQ season has officially begun. To keep that momentum going, here’s a lineup of easy, flavorful recipes you can whip up for your next BBQ dinner.

Whether you’re grilling outdoors over an open flame, using a stovetop grill pan, or roasting in the oven, these recipes are flexible, delicious, and perfect for warm-weather meals.

Quick BBQ tips for a better (safer) grill game

Soak skewers: Soak the wooden skewers for at least 30 minutes so they don’t burn.Prep ahead: Chop veggies, marinate meat, and get sauces ready a day or two before to make BBQ time run smoother.Marinate: Marinate meat in the fridge before grilling. The longer you marinate, the more flavor you’ll get.Keep seasonings simple: A good marinade (like chimichurri – recipe below) or dipping sauce adds plenty of flavor.Grill vegetables, too: Zucchini, peppers, onions, and mushrooms are all great on the grill.Oil the grate: Halve an onion, dip it in olive oil, and rub it on the hot grill with a long carving fork. It helps prevent sticking and adds a touch of flavor.

Chimichurri SauceThis zesty, garlicky chimichurri is the ultimate multi-tasker. Use it as a marinade, a dip, or a bold drizzle over grilled meats and vegetables. It’s bright, fresh, and comes together in minutes.

½ cup olive oil4 or 5 cloves garlic, minced½ red pepper, finely diced¼ cup fresh parsley, finely chopped2 Tbsp. lemon juice1 tsp. vinegar (white or red wine)½ tsp. salt½ tsp. black pepperPinch of red chili flakes (optional)

Mix all ingredients in a small bowl or jar. Let it sit for at least 10 to 15 minutes to allow the flavors to blend. Use as a dip, spoon over kebabs, or marinate your meat or chicken in it before grilling. Chimichurri sauce. (credit: HENNY SHOR)

Beef KebabsJuicy, flavorful, and totally grill-worthy, these kebabs are easy to make and even easier to devour. Serve them straight off the skewer or in a pita with chimichurri on the side.

Yields 8 kebabs.500 gr. (1 lb.) ground beef (not lean)1 small onion, finely diced1 egg2 Tbsp. dried parsley flakes (or a handful of chopped fresh parsley)½ tsp. salt½ tsp. black pepper1 tsp. sweet paprika1 tsp. onion powder1 tsp. garlic powder¼ tsp. ground cuminPinch of red chili flakes (optional) Beef kebabs (credit: HENNY SHOR)

Soak 8 wooden skewers in water for 30 minutes, then set aside. In a large bowl, mix together all the ingredients until just combined – don’t overmix. With damp hands, shape the meat into long, oval kebabs and gently press them onto the soaked skewers. Grill over medium-high heat for 4 or 5 minutes per side, or until browned and cooked through. Serve hot with chimichurri, salad, or in a pita for a full meal.

Hot Dog & Veggie SkewersThis simple skewer recipe is always a hit – colorful, quick to prep, and full of that classic BBQ flavor. Perfect for picky eaters and veggie lovers alike, it’s a playful way to serve dinner off a stick.

Yields 8 skewers.6 to 8 hot dogs, cut into 1½-inch pieces2 bell peppers (any color), cut into chunks2 medium zucchinis, sliced into half circles2 Tbsp. chimichurri marinade

Soak 8 wooden skewers in water for 30 minutes. During that time, prep the ingredients by cutting the hot dogs, chopping the peppers, and slicing the zucchini into half circles. In a bowl, toss the vegetables with two tablespoons of the chimichurri marinade. Once the skewers have soaked, thread the hot dogs, zucchini, and peppers onto the skewers in an alternating pattern. Grill for 6 to 8 minutes over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until the vegetables are lightly charred and the hot dogs are browned.

Graham Crackers – Gluten-FreeMy friend Devora served these at our friend’s Independence Day BBQ , and I knew right away I needed the recipe. I love getting recipes from her because she always uses wholesome ingredients – without ever compromising on taste. These gluten-free graham crackers are crisp, lightly sweet, and perfect for snacking, s’mores, or sneaking from the container when no one’s looking. They’re dairy-free, gluten-free, and, honestly, just really good.

Yields 20 crackers.1½ cups (144 gr.) blanched almond flour4 Tbsp. tapioca flour1 tsp. baking powder1 tsp. ground cinnamon¼ tsp. kosher salt2 Tbsp. brown sugar3 Tbsp. pure maple syrup2 Tbsp. refined coconut oil, melted1 Tbsp. dairy-free milk (e.g., unsweetened almond or coconut milk) Toss all the ingredients into a food processor fitted with the S-blade. Pulse until the dough comes together – it may look crumbly at first, but give it a few more pulses and it should blend into a soft, workable dough. (You can also mix by hand, but a processor makes it extra smooth.)

Place the dough between two pieces of parchment paper and roll it into a rectangle about 10 x 12½ inches and ⅛ inch thick. Cut into 2½-inch squares (you’ll get around 20), and place them on a cookie sheet lined with baking paper. For an authentic graham cracker look, score each cookie down the middle with a pizza cutter – just gently, without cutting all the way through. Then, use a fork to add small indentations for that classic texture.

Place the cookie sheet in the fridge and let it chill for 1 hour. When ready to bake, preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C) and bake for 10 to 12 minutes until golden and crisp. They’ll be a bit soft at first but will firm up as they cool. Store in an airtight container. Best within 3 days – if they last that long!

The most important part of any BBQ isn’t the grill marks – it’s the chill vibe and the good company. All these recipes can be prepped a day or two in advance, so you can spend less time stressing and more time enjoying. Whether your BBQ is outside by the coals or inside by the stove, may your meals be flavorful, your prep smooth, and your table full of people you love. 

The writer is a kitchen coach who teaches women how to meal plan and cook, so they get dinner on the table and prepare for Shabbat and chag on time. To learn more about her YUM & DONE Challenge coaching program: www.inthekitchenwithhenny.com