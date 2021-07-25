Café Greg owners launch bakery chain

Businessmen Yair Malka, Gilad Almog and Nir Edri – owners of Cafe Greg Group – are launching a new chain this week, Bakery , which specializes in self-service delicacies and baked goods.

Bakery’s branches will be located in neighborhood commercial centers and office buildings. The first two branches will open in Haifa and Pardess Hanna.

The investment for each branch is estimated at NIS 1 million, and their average size will be about 85 sq.m., with half of the area designated for operations, where baguettes, other breads and pastries will be baked.

The chain will offer home deliveries self-serve products available on site.

The owners say it aims to specialize in delicacies, with special salads , cheeses, fish, spreads, pastries and coffee.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}