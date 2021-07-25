The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Café Greg owners launch bakery chain

The chain will offer home deliveries self-serve products available on site.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 25, 2021 21:06
Freshly baked bread cools at a bakery in Beirut, Lebanon June 30, 2020. (photo credit: MOHAMED AZAKIR / REUTERS)
Freshly baked bread cools at a bakery in Beirut, Lebanon June 30, 2020.
(photo credit: MOHAMED AZAKIR / REUTERS)
Businessmen Yair Malka, Gilad Almog and Nir Edri – owners of Cafe Greg Group – are launching a new chain this week, Bakery, which specializes in self-service delicacies and baked goods.
Bakery’s branches will be located in neighborhood commercial centers and office buildings. The first two branches will open in Haifa and Pardess Hanna.
The investment for each branch is estimated at NIS 1 million, and their average size will be about 85 sq.m., with half of the area designated for operations, where baguettes, other breads and pastries will be baked.
The chain will offer home deliveries self-serve products available on site.
The owners say it aims to specialize in delicacies, with special salads, cheeses, fish, spreads, pastries and coffee.


