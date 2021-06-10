Pascale's Kitchen: Summer salads

I love cooking and trying out new dishes with ingredients that I’ve just discovered. I adore playing around with novel techniques and new combinations of foods, and try to serve one new dish at mealtimes.

I’m not referring to complicated dishes that require special ingredients or extra time for preparation the day before; I just mean one new ingredient or small twist of a regular recipe that will add a different flavor.

As soon as the temperature outside begins to climb, I adapt my menu and preparation style accordingly. No one wants to eat heavy foods or spend hours in a hot kitchen preparing food in the summertime. This is the time to prepare light salads made with fresh vegetables, herbs, legumes and pasta. Then, all you need to do is add a little seasoning and salad dressing.

I love to use a variety of cooked legumes, in conjunction with cooked grains, crumbled cheese, fish and tofu. The idea is to prepare salads with bright colors, interesting textures and a variety of delicious flavors.

When I was a kid, I strongly disliked all the little green leafy additions my mother would put in salads (parsley, mint, cilantro, dill, basil and thyme). I didn’t even like cabbage or grape leaves. But as I got older and was introduced to dishes from other cultures here in Israel, I began to appreciate the food I grew up with much more. At some point, I realized how much fresh herbs added to the aesthetics of salads, as well as to the texture and flavor.

This week, I am bringing to you recipes for four salads that do not include tomatoes, cucumbers and onion, as typical Israeli salad recipes do.

The first one is a bulgur salad with lots of seeds, almonds and herbs.

The second recipe includes lentils, which add great texture and flavor to the fresh vegetables.

The third salad is based on red quinoa, and includes sweet potato, Bulgarian cheese, red onion and pomegranate sauce.

The fourth recipe is a cauliflower and herb salad that is quick and easy to prepare.

Starting off the summer with these refreshing salads is a surefire way to enjoy the season.

LENTIL SALAD

Makes 6-8 servings.

1½ cups green lentils, soaked in water for 1 hour

5 leaves of Salanova lettuce, cut into strips

1 cucumber, cut into small pieces

3 scallions, chopped (continued)

¼ cup parsley, chopped

¼ cup cilantro, chopped

3 cloves of garlic, crushed (optional)

10 grape tomatoes, halved lengthwise

Salt and pepper, to taste

¼ - ½ tsp. sumac

¼ cup olive oil

Juice from 1 lemon

Drain the soaking lentils and transfer them to a pot. Pour in water to cover and bring to a boil. Cook over a low flame for 30 minutes until the lentils have softened. Drain the lentils, rinse and pour them into a bowl.

Add the lettuce, cucumber, scallions, parsley and cilantro. Mix, then and add the garlic and tomatoes.

Season with salt, pepper, sumac, olive oil and lemon juice. Taste and adjust seasoning.

Level of difficulty: Easy.

Time: 20 minutes.

Status: Parve.

CAULIFLOWER AND HERB SALAD (Credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)

CAULIFLOWER AND HERB SALAD

Makes 4-6 servings.

2 cups cauliflower, blended in a food processor

3 scallions, chopped finely

1 bunch of mint, chopped finely

1 bunch of parsley, chopped finely

1 bunch of cilantro, chopped finely

3 cloves of garlic, crushed (continued)

½ cup roasted pistachios, chopped finely

Dressing:

3-4 Tbsp. olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

1-2 Tbsp. pomegranate juice or lemon juice

1 Tbsp. agave syrup or honey

Toppings:

2 Tbsp. chopped pistachios

Add the cauliflower, scallions, mint, parsley, cilantro, garlic and pistachios to a bowl and mix. Season with olive oil, salt, pepper, pomegranate syrup and agave syrup (or honey). Mix well and sprinkle pistachios on top.

Level of difficulty: Easy.

Time: 15 minutes.

Status: Parve.

HEALTHY BULGUR SALAD (Credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)

HEALTHY BULGUR SALAD

Makes 4-6 servings.

1½ cups bulgur, soaked in water for 1 hour, then drained

3 stalks of celery, cut into small pieces

3 Tbsp. olive oil

1 red onion, chopped finely

Leaves from 5 stalks of mint, chopped

Leaves from 6 stalks of parsley, chopped

¾ cup scallions, chopped finely

Handful of sugar-free cranberries

Handful of sliced almonds (continued)

Handful of whole almonds

8 dried apricots, chopped

4 Tbsp. sunflower seeds

3 Tbsp. pumpkin seeds

Salt and pepper, to taste

Dressing:

Juice from 1 large lemon

1 Tbsp. honey or silan

2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar

Add the drained bulgur to a large bowl and add the celery and red onion. Mix well and then add the rest of the ingredients. Season, taste and adjust seasoning.

If you prepare the salad ahead of time, do not pour the dressing on until just before serving.

Level of difficulty: Easy.

Time: 20 minutes.

Status: Parve. RED QUINOA, SWEET POTATO AND BULGARIAN CHEESE SALAD (Credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN) Parve.

RED QUINOA, SWEET POTATO AND BULGARIAN CHEESE SALAD

Makes 4-6 servings.

2 cups red quinoa

1 large sweet potato

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 large red onion, sliced thinly

¼ cup basil, chopped

¼ cup chives, chopped

¼ bunch mint, chopped

50 gr. light raisins

Dressing:

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. sesame oil

1 Tbsp. pomegranate juice, cherry syrup or balsamic vinegar

Salt and pepper, to taste

100 gr. Bulgarian cheese, crumbled

Cook the quinoa in water, covered, in a medium pot for 15-20 minutes over a medium flame, until it’s absorbed all of the water.

Remove the quinoa from the flame and let it sit, covered, for 5 minutes.

Peel the sweet potato and chop into medium-sized cubes. Cover a tray with baking paper, transfer the sweet potato cubes onto the paper and then spray them with olive oil.

Bake in an oven that has been preheated to 180° until they’re cooked completely and browned. Remove and let cool.

Place the cooked quinoa in a bowl and add the sweet potato cubes, red onion, basil, chives, mint and raisins. Mix and then sprinkle with olive oil, sesame oil and pomegranate juice (you can use balsamic or regular vinegar instead, if desired).

Add salt and pepper, mix, taste and adjust seasoning. Add crumbled Bulgarian cheese on top.

Level of difficulty: Easy-Medium.

Time: 30 minutes.

Status: Dairy.

Translated by Hannah Hochner.