The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Israel's alternate protein market grows, vegan substitutes more popular

Thanks to new products in the markets, Israelis have become more aware of the environmental impact of food production and its health impact.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 20, 2021 01:12
A Saudi woman looks at the dairy products in a supermarket, after Saudi Arabia's retail stores urged customers to boycott Turkish products, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 18, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/AHMED YOSRI)
A Saudi woman looks at the dairy products in a supermarket, after Saudi Arabia's retail stores urged customers to boycott Turkish products, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 18, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/AHMED YOSRI)
The alternate protein market was 13 times larger than traditional protein products, as Israelis flock to supermarkets to make purchases during the multiple lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Purchases of soy drinks, as a milk substitute has risen about 23% while non-soy-based drinks (rice, oats, almonds) grew approximately by 55%. Additional milk based products such as cheese and yogurt rose 40% compared to milk, which only rose by 8%.
Aviv Oren, business engagement manager at The Good Food Institute (GFI) Israel, said that "The main reason for this consumer shift is that milk substitutes today are of high quality, affordable and much closer in texture and taste to milk."
Oren added that the "Alternative milk currently accounts for 13% of the Israeli milk market, which is worth about NIS 1.9 billion - the exact same market share that milk substitutes occupy in the American market. We anticipate that this expansion will continue to grow with the entry of new technologies and the investment of major players in that market."
The lockdowns have left traditional restaurants closed and forced Israelis to the supermarkets. Thanks to new products on the market, Israelis have become more aware of the environmental impact of food production and its health impact. It seems to be because of these two main factors that Israeli purchasing patterns have changed, according to StoreNext, which collected data from all the retail chains in Israel.
Omri Paz, CEO and founder of the Vegan-Friendly nonprofit organization, said that “the change in the Israeli society is evident. In the last quarter of 2020 there was a 10% decrease in the consumption of animal-based meat and fish, and that was also when we had broadcast an Israeli prime-time commercial that became viral and reached 3.5 million people.”
Paz added that "When consumers have a comfortable environment and feel that they are getting the best and highest quality products, barriers to the transition to plant-based foods collapse. This is one of the reasons that we put effort in making non-vegan products accessible to vegans, which now account for 5% of the Israeli population."
Aviv Oren of the GFI Israeli branch stated that "some people choose to reduce meat consumption due to health needs, ideological or environmental reasons. As a leading organization in the field, we promote the development and innovation of healthy and sustainable food.
The GFI is an international nonprofit organization, focused on building a sustainable, healthy, and just food system. For the past three years, GFI has offered $5 million in grants to researchers seeking to advance the field of alternative protein.


Tags meat and health non-profit supermarket Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Good luck to President Joe Biden

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

A cry for change – Shira Iskov

 By EMILY SCHRADER
David Klahr

A call for Israeli politics to return to core, humanistic values

 By DAVID KLAHR
Susan Hattis Rolef

24th Knesset: Another round of abnormal elections

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Kenneth Bandler

How can rising online antisemitism be stopped? - opinion

 By KENNETH BANDLER

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

13 Israelis suffer facial paralysis after coronavirus vaccine - report

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Coronavirus: 67-year-old jabbed with five doses instead of one

Vials of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Health Fund branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by