McDonald's to introduce plant-based food options to menu in 2021

McDonald's will be introducing a line of plant-based food alternatives into its menu next year - simply named "McPlant."McDonald's began testing plant-based options for its foods about a couple years back, even involving the plant-based retailer Beyond Meat during market trials in Canada to create products tailored for McDonald's.Burger King, as well as White Castle, Qdoba, Applebees and Red Robin.“As we have worked to better understand customer demand, some markets around the world have tested plant-based products,” said president of international markets for McDonald’s Ian Borden, according to the Washington Post. “Informed by those learnings, we have created a delicious burger that will be the first menu option in a plant-based platform we are calling McPlant. McPlant is crafted exclusively for McDonald’s, by McDonald’s,” he added, noting that the new platform could even extend into chicken substitutes and breakfast foods, among others.While the McPlant line has been announced, McDonald's refuses to do the same with regard to its plant-based foods supplier - although many indications hint that it will be Beyond Meat.Beyond Meat's clientele includes franchises such as Subway, Dunkin' Donuts, Hardees, TGI Fridays and Del Taco. Its competitor, Impossible Foods, works with McDonald's Corp's main rival
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}"Beyond Meat and McDonald's co-created the plant-based patty which will be available as part of their McPlant platform," a Beyond Meat spokesperson said in an email.Shares of Beyond Meat initially fell as much as 8% after McDonald's announcement, but recovered to end 4% lower after the plant-based meat company said it had a role in creating the McPlant patty. It did not provide additional details.McDonald's, which reported market-beating profit and revenue for the third quarter earlier in the day, did decline to say which suppliers it would use in crafting its own line of veggie products.Beyond Meat was the front runner for a contract as it had conducted the tests of a so-called "P.L.T." burger at nearly 100 McDonald's locations in Ontario, Canada, earlier this year."Plant-based products are an ongoing consumer trend. It's not a matter of if McDonald's will get into plant-based, it's a matter of when," McDonald's Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski said on a call with analysts.Analysts, rival fast food companies and plant-based protein producers have been closely watching McDonald's plans as it is one of the few national chains yet to sell plant-based meat burgers on a permanent basis.While other chains have started offering plant-based meat options, including Restaurant Brands International Inc's Burger King, White Castle and Dunkin' Brands Group Inc , a McDonald's contract could be the biggest and would put the plant-based meat movement front and center in mainstream America.Reuters contributed to this report.