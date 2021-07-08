The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Pascale's kitchen: It's ice cream season

Here are three ice cream recipes to cool you down this summer.

By PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN  
JULY 8, 2021 14:44
Ice cream. (photo credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)
Ice cream.
(photo credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)
In case you somehow haven’t noticed, summer has arrived. In honor of all the sweet children who have just begun their long summer holiday, I decided to offer a number of quick and easy ice cream recipes that will help you stay cool and enjoy the hot summer days. 
My original ice cream recipe was published over three decades ago in La’Isha in the Dessert of the Week column, and was later featured in the cookbook published by the magazine. This recipe called for frozen concentrated mango juice, sweet whipping cream and condensed milk, topped with a few slices of fresh mango. 
Over the years, I’ve amended and improved this recipe, each time adding new flavors or toppings that are loved by children and adults alike.
Although I am a kitchen gadget fanatic, I’ve never thought buying an ice cream machine is a worthwhile purchase, and I myself have never bought one – not even a simple one. Instead, I focus on finding new and exciting fruits and nuts that make my tried-and-true recipe even more delicious.
You can add cream, unique chocolate spreads, cookie crumbs or fruit pieces. Every time you add something to the ice cream, the texture changes. 
The reason I’m telling you all of this is to show you how simple it is to make your own ice cream at home.
Below, you will find three of my favorite ice cream recipes that can be made without an ice cream maker. They are all based on a simple vanilla ice cream recipe, and include lots of fun additions and flavors. 
VANILLA ICE CREAM WITH COOKIE CRUMBS AND CANDIED FRUIT
Makes 1 loaf pan.
Vanilla ice cream with cookie crumbs and candied fruit. (Credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)Vanilla ice cream with cookie crumbs and candied fruit. (Credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)
500 ml. very cold sweet whipping cream 38%
1-2 drops quality vanilla extract or seeds from one pod
1 container (400 gr.) condensed milk
1 cup candied fruit pieces
14 of your favorite cookies, crushed coarsely
Add the sweet whipping cream to the bowl of an electric mixer and mix on medium speed for a few minutes until cream is light and fluffy. Do not overmix. 
Add the vanilla and condensed milk and mix on low speed in an effort to retain fluffiness. Fold the fruit pieces and cookies into the cream. 
Transfer the ice cream into a loaf pan and flatten. Cover with plastic wrap and then a layer of aluminum foil and close tightly.
Place the ice cream in the freezer for a few hours or overnight. Remove from freezer 15 minutes before serving.
Level of difficulty: Easy.
Time: 20 minutes + time in freezer.
Status: Dairy. 

PISTACHIO ICE CREAM
Makes 1 loaf pan.
Pistachio ice cream. (Credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)Pistachio ice cream. (Credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)
Pistachio ice cream. (Credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)Pistachio ice cream. (Credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)

500 ml. very cold sweet whipping cream 38%
1 container (400 gr.) condensed milk
1-2 drops almond or pistachio extract
½ cup white chocolate chips
2 Tbsp. pistachio cream
¾ cup ground pistachios
Toppings: 
1 tsp. pistachio cream
¼ cup ground pistachios

Pour the sweet whipping cream into the bowl of an electric mixer and mix on medium-high speed for a few minutes until cream is light and fluffy. Do not overmix.
Add the condensed milk and continue mixing on low speed in an effort to retain fluffiness. Gently fold in the almond or pistachio extract, white chocolate chips, pistachio cream and ground pistachios.
Pour into a loaf pan and flatten. Add the pistachio cream on top and spread it around in a creative design using a toothpick. Sprinkle the ground pistachios on top. 
Cover with plastic wrap and then a layer of aluminum foil and close tightly.
Place the ice cream in the freezer for a few hours or overnight. Remove from freezer 15 minutes before serving.
Level of difficulty: Easy.
Time: 20 minutes + time in freezer.
Status: Dairy. 
CHOCOLATE AND HAZELNUT ICE CREAM
Chocolate and hazelnut ice cream. (Credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)Chocolate and hazelnut ice cream. (Credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)
This is a favorite among most families. You can add any toppings you like, such as candied pecans or fruits, chocolate chips or cookie crumbs. You can also leave half of the ice cream vanilla and add the melted bittersweet chocolate or half a jar of Nutella to the other half. 
Makes 1 loaf pan.

500 ml. very cold sweet whipping cream 38%
1-2 drops vanilla extract or chocolate liqueur
1 container (400 gr.) condensed milk
100 gr. bittersweet chocolate, melted in microwave a few seconds at a time (for a sweeter version, use a chocolate hazelnut cream instead)
100 gr. bittersweet chocolate with hazelnuts, ground coarsely

Toppings: 
½ cup candied peanuts or hazelnuts
½ cup ground cocoa beans
Add the sweet whipping cream to the bowl of an electric mixer and mix on medium-high speed for a few minutes until the cream is light and fluffy. Do not overmix. 
Add the vanilla or liqueur and the condensed milk and continue mixing on low speed in an effort to retain fluffiness. Gently fold in the melted chocolate and the chocolate with nut pieces. 
Transfer to a loaf pan and flatten. Sprinkle candied nuts and cocoa bean pieces on top. Cover with plastic wrap and then a layer of aluminum foil and close tightly.
Place the ice cream in the freezer for a few hours or overnight. Remove from freezer 15 minutes before serving.
Level of difficulty: Medium.
Time: 20 minutes + time in freezer
Status: Dairy. 
Translated by Hannah Hochner.


