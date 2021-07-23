The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Pascale's kitchen: Spring rolls

This week, I'm bringing you three recipes for egg rolls and wraps, each using a different type of dough: Spring rolls, tortilla rolls and stuffed filo dough egg rolls.

By PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN  
JULY 23, 2021 02:48
SPRING ROLLS WITH RICE PAPER (photo credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)
SPRING ROLLS WITH RICE PAPER
(photo credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)
This summer, I’ll be offering you week after week of light, tasty dishes that are quick and easy to prepare. I’m sure you’re going to love the wonderful combination of sweet and spicy.
This week, I’m bringing you three recipes for egg rolls and wraps, each using a different type of dough. All of them are made with thin, delicate sheets you use to wrap up a tasty combination of vegetarian and meat fillings.
What could be tastier than taking your favorite veggies, herbs and proteins, a few swishes of tasty spread, and wrapping all of this up together in a tight package inside a fresh rice paper sheet, tortilla or phyllo dough? Each bite introduces you to a unique texture, with a surprise burst of flavor.
The first recipe I’m sharing today is for spring rolls. This dish, hailing from Asian cuisine, is a healthier version of the original fried egg roll. Spring rolls are made from round rice paper sheets that are white and somewhat translucent. They usually come in sheets 22 cm. in diameter. Because they are stiff and break easily, you will need to dip them in water just before you plan to make the spring rolls. This is a great dish for vegetarians, those with celiac disease, as well as people who like to eat healthy. They’re so easy to prepare and look so enticing filled with lots of fresh vegetables and herbs. Because the sheets are slightly translucent, you can see all the tasty ingredients all wrapped up inside the roll.
You can either use fresh cut-up veggies, or alternatively, sauté them lightly before adding them to the spring rolls. I chose to use fresh, raw vegetables. You can add a different combination of ingredients to each spring roll. And of course, dipping the spring rolls in your favorite sauce makes them even tastier. You can prepare sauces from any combination of soy sauce, sweet chili sauce, ginger, garlic, peanut butter, lemon, ground cilantro or mint.
The second recipe is for tortilla wraps. Take notice when you’re shopping, that they come in different sizes (you’ll want to buy the bigger ones). I spread a bit of spicy spread on the tortilla before filling it up with vegetables and cooked chicken strips. You can also make these wraps with beef, pastrami, omelets or fish. You wrap them up like you would a laffa or pita, and then serve them whole or cut up into bite-size pieces, which are best held in place with toothpicks.
The third recipe is for filled phyllo dough or Tunisian brik egg rolls. This dough tastes amazing when it is fried in oil, but if you prefer to keep this dish lower calorie, you can also spray the egg rolls with oil spray and then bake them in the oven instead of frying them (see photo). These egg rolls are so tasty, they can be eaten alone, but of course you are welcome to serve them with your favorite sauce.

SPRING ROLLS WITH RICE PAPER

You can use any vegetables you want in these spring rolls, such as lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, bell peppers, avocado, cabbage, mushrooms and sprouts. Adding herbs, roasted tofu, strips of fish or cooked chicken also make the rolls quite tasty. The version I’ve brought below is vegetarian.
Makes 10-12 servings.
1 package rice paper sheets
Filling:
1 carrot, cut into thin sticks
1 cucumber, cut into thin sticks
1 baby zucchini, cut into thin sticks
1 red bell pepper, cut into thin strips
¼ head cabbage, cut into thin strips
Herbs, such as cilantro, mint, parsley and scallions 
Any type of sprouts (continued)
Herbs, such as cilantro, mint, parsley and scallions 
3-4 champagne mushrooms, sliced thinly    
Spicy soy sauce:
3 Tbsp. soy sauce
1 Tbsp. spicy harissa
Spicy chili sauce:
1 Tbsp. sweet chili sauce
¼ tsp. ginger
¼ tsp. garlic
1 Tbsp. vinegar
1 scallion, chopped
Place all the cut vegetables on a tray with space in between each type.
Place damp towels on the table. Take a sheet of dry rice paper and dunk it in a tray or bowl that has been filled with cold water. Then, place the sheet on the damp towel and fill it with any combination of vegetables you desire.
Make sure that you leave a 2-3-cm. margin between the vegetables and edge of rice paper. Fold the sides of the paper over the vegetables, and then roll up the sheet from the edge closer to you. Make sure the vegetables are securely wrapped up inside the paper. Prepare the rest of the spring rolls in the same fashion.
Prepare each of the sauces in a separate dish. Taste and adjust seasoning. Dip the spring rolls in the sauces and enjoy.
Level of difficulty: Easy.
Time: 20-30 minutes.
Status: Vegetarian/Vegan/Gluten-free.

TORTILLA ROLL

Makes 6-8 servings.
½ cup olive oil
350 gr. chicken, cut into strips
2 large onions, sliced thinly
1 small basket champagne mushrooms, sliced thinly
½ tsp. salt
½ tsp. black pepper
½ tsp. cumin  (continued)
¼ tsp. turmeric 
1 package wheat tortillas, 25-cm. diameter
Spreads:
½ cup harissa mixed with mayonnaise
Dried tomato spread
Fillings:
Cherry tomatoes
Sprouts
1-2 carrots, cut into strips
2-3 pickles, cut into strips
½ cup cilantro and parsley, chopped coarsely
Heat half of the olive oil in a large frying pan. Sauté the chicken strips until they’ve turned white and become lightly browned. Remove and transfer to a bowl. Add the rest of the oil and heat well. Add the onion and sauté for a few minutes until they brown a little. Add the mushrooms and spices and sauté for a few minutes. Transfer to a bowl.
Place a tortilla on your work surface and spread harissa/mayonnaise mixture on it, plus some dried tomato spread. Add some of the onion and mushroom mixture and then add whichever vegetables you desire. Next, place some of the chicken strips on top and then top with parsley and cilantro.
Begin rolling up the tortilla from the side closest to you. When you’ve rolled it all the way up, secure so it doesn’t open up. Prepare the rest of the tortillas in the same fashion.
You can serve the tortilla wraps as they are, or alteryou could slice them into bite-size pieces and arrange them on a tray. Keep the pieces from falling apart with toothpicks. Serve with dips or spreads desired.
Level of difficulty: Easy.
Time: 20-30 minutes.
Status: Meat.

 

STUFFED FILO DOUGH EGG ROLLS

Makes 8-10 servings.
3 Tbsp. olive oil
2 scallions, cut into 3-cm. pieces   (continued)
2 carrots, cut into thin sticks                                  
¼ cabbage, cut into thin strips
1 light green zucchini, cut into thin strips
½ tsp. fresh ginger, chopped
1 cup bean sprouts
10 Yarden mushrooms, sliced thinly sliced
2 butterfly cuts of chicken breast, cut into strips
2 Tbsp. soy sauce
1 Tbsp. white wine
1 tsp. sugar
Salt and pepper, to taste
8-10 sheets of phyllo dough or brik sheets
1 egg white
Oil for deep frying
Heat the olive oil in a large frying pan. Add the scallion pieces and sauté. Add the vegetables and ginger and continue sautéing. Add the sprouts, mushrooms and chicken strips and sauté for 2-3 minutes. Add the soy, wine, sugar, salt and pepper. Cook for 1-2 minutes, then remove from the flame.
If you’re using phyllo dough, cut each piece in half. If you’re using brik sheets, leave the circles whole. Place the dough on your work surface and then add 1-2 tablespoons of the filling in the center. Lift up the dough from both sides, then twist to seal the dough. Brush with egg white to seal the edges of the dough and prevent it from opening up. Prepare the rest of the egg rolls in the same fashion.
Level of difficulty: Easy.
Time: 20 minutes.
Status: Meat.
Translated by Hannah Hochner.


Tags recipes food asia
