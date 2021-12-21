The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Severe shortage of hospital equipment threatens lives of Gaza newborns

Baby deaths can be reduced by 80% if the necessary incubation equipment is provided, health official says.

By SANAA ALSWERKY/THE MEDIA LINE
Published: DECEMBER 21, 2021 00:52
Doctors check a premature infant in the Special Care Baby Unit at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. (photo credit: HAZEM ALBAZ/THE MEDIA LINE)
Doctors check a premature infant in the Special Care Baby Unit at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.
(photo credit: HAZEM ALBAZ/THE MEDIA LINE)
At Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest and most central medical facility in the Gaza Strip, dozens of babies are facing inevitable death each month. The hospital’s Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) is suffering from a complex crisis due to the severe lack of necessary medical equipment and a shortage of medical personnel.
For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org
Each month, between 1,200 and 1,300 babies are born at Al-Shifa hospital, many of them from high-risk pregnancies and in need of special care, according to Dr. Nasser Bulbul, head of the Special Care Baby Unit at Al-Shifa.
Bulbul told The Media Line that the growing number of births in high-risk categories, at least five a day, is burdening the hospital and the members of its medical staff, who struggle to save the babies amid the scarce resources.
"Our biggest and main problem is the lack of necessary baby incubators and intensive care incubators in particular. With only 16 IC incubators available in the unit, the hospital's deficit rate has reached more than 45%," he said.
To fill the gap, doctors in the neonatal intensive care unit are forced to use open beds in the general intensive care unit for newborns in critical condition instead of IC incubators. Bulbul said that this puts the lives of those babies, who are more prone to infection, at high risk because of the open and non-isolated environment.
Premature infants being cared for in incubators in the Special Care Baby Unit at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. (credit: HAZEM ALBAZ/THE MEDIA LINE) Premature infants being cared for in incubators in the Special Care Baby Unit at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. (credit: HAZEM ALBAZ/THE MEDIA LINE)
Mustafa Albalawi, is the father of a micro preemie baby girl who was born at 26 weeks. He told The Media Line that his baby, who is currently in critical condition in the NICU, is “suffering serious growth and breathing difficulties and in need of a special care incubator with certain specifications – which is not available in Gaza – for a period of time until she gets past the critical stage."
Despite the bitter reality, Albalawi is hopefully waiting for a miracle to happen and save his daughter.
Unfortunately, others are not lucky enough to hope for miracles. Bilal Abuilba is a Gazan father who lost one of his preemie twins at Al-Shifa due to the lack of medicines to treat sepsis, or a blood infection.
He told The Media Line that the "doctors at Al-Shifa hospital have done everything they can do to save my baby. But the fact is, nothing can help if hospitals lack the most essential equipment and medicines. Thank God, I still have one baby."
Bulbul stressed that, over the past five years, "the acute shortage of medical equipment, especially incubators, at Al-Shifa hospital is causing the death of nearly 10 babies per month on average. However, this number can be reduced by 80% if the necessary incubation equipment is provided." He says that at least 12 special incubators are urgently needed to alleviate the hospital's deficit, otherwise the newborn death toll will remain high.
In times of pressure, the neonatal department at Al-Shifa transfers new cases to another local hospital. "Sometimes we transfer babies to al-Quds hospital, in central Gaza. There are 10 incubators there which helps a lot when we are out of options. Yet, transfer measures can take a long time and this definitely affects the baby’s chances of survival," Bulbul said.
Another problem facing Al-Shifa, according to Bulbul, is the lack of medical staff. "We need a total of six doctors and nearly 20 nurses at least to fulfil the [NICU's] needed medical personnel," he said. 
Bulbul believes that the only way to mitigate the crisis is by “providing funds for medical equipment; expanding and developing capacities of the entire unit which has been derailed for years because of the ongoing Israeli blockade that continues to impose heavy restrictions on the entry of equipment; and affecting the general economic situation in Gaza."
In total, hospitals in Gaza have an immediate need for 30 intensive care incubators to overcome the urgent crisis, and for 120 incubators to reach stability, Bulbul concluded.


Tags Gaza medicine Media Line
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel dropped the ball in KC-46 refuelers saga - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel must change its attitude toward the Nakba - comment

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Breakstone

Delay of Western Wall deal isn’t only issue disenfranchising forward-thinking Jews - opinion

 By DAVID BREAKSTONE
Hasan Ismaik

What Israelis know and Arabs must learn - opinion

 By HASAN ISMAIK
Kylie EISMAN-LIFSCHITZ

It is time for Matan Kahana to address the issue of agunot - opinion

 By KYLIE EISMAN-LIFSCHITZ
Most Read
1

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
2

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
3

‘Obsessed’ Biden administration put settlements on par with Iran nukes

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan during a speech at the White House in August.
4

One Israeli family causes mass Omicron outbreak - here’s how

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

COVID: Israel adds France, Spain, UAE to list of 'red' countries

A SIGN at Ben-Gurion Airport directs passengers to the COVID-19 testing area.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by