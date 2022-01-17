COVID 4th jab: Antibodies rise, not enough to prevent Omicron infection

The fourth dose of the Pfizer vaccine increases the level of antibodies in the blood but does not seem to offer protection against infections, preliminary results from a study on 150 healthcare workers conducted at the Sheba Medical Center have shown.
“Two weeks after administering the fourth vaccine, we see a good increase in the antibodies, higher than after the dose, but not enough against Omicron,” said the lead researcher Prof. Gili Regev Yochay said.
“We are seeing that people are getting infected, maybe in slightly lower numbers compared to individuals in the control group, but not in any significant way,” she further said.
