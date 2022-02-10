The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

This tumor in one man’s brain turned out to be something else entirely

The tumor found in this man's brain turned out to be something repulsive and completely different than expected.

By WALLA!
Published: FEBRUARY 10, 2022 16:01
The brain (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
The brain
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

After thinking that this man was suffering from a brain tumor, doctors discovered that it was mold. After 10 brain surgeries and many other difficult tests, the mold is still there, but there’s also good news.

It was only after the third biopsy that doctors were able to identify the mysterious brain disease that plagued Tyson Bottenus. Luckily, it turned out it wasn’t a brain tumor as they had thought, but the findings were really gross - it was mold.

Bottenus, a ship captain from Rhode Island in his early 30s, was a healthy man by every measure, but black mold was growing on his brain. More precisely, he had a rare tropical fungus known as Cladophialophora bantiana which is so rare that only about 120 cases have been documented since it was discovered in 1911, of which 70% were fatal.

In the three years since his diagnosis, Bottenus told BuzzFeed he’s fought this fungal infection with ten brain surgeries, five lumbar punctures and two sets of tubes implanted to connect his brain to his abdomen. He also had a stroke, which forced him to have to learn to walk and talk again.

The doctors' best guess was that Bottenus caught the infection during a vacation in Costa Rica in 2018 with his partner Liza after  his elbow was cut open when he fell off his bike onto a gravel road. The initial symptoms of debilitating headaches and facial paralysis began months later when he was already home.

A man clutches his head as he suffers from a headache and stress (Illustrative) (credit: MAXPIXEL) A man clutches his head as he suffers from a headache and stress (Illustrative) (credit: MAXPIXEL)

Mold removal surgery was ruled out because doctors thought it was too dangerous, so the mold was treated with antifungal drugs and steroids. Yet recently his doctors learned that the antifungal drugs hadn’t penetrated the blood-brain barrier and were therefore ineffective. He’s now receiving a new type of treatment, and the good news is that if this infection had been fatal, he would probably no longer be with us. The fact that he isn’t dead yet improves his chances of survival. Bottenus said that while he doesn’t expect to be cured entirely, he does expect to live a long and happy life.



Tags disease Costa Rica Brain illness Tumors
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Omicron BA.2 variant to become dominant worldwide - WHO regional director

People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed words "OMICRON SARS-COV-2" in this illustration taken, December 11, 2021
2

Pantyhose found to be effective facemask hack for better protection - study

Commercial Images iStock.
3

Major study finds how the highest quality antibodies against COVID-19 are created

A model of the protein (the blue ribbon) and the DNA (the spheres) is binds
4

How did Leonardo Da Vinci draw the vagina?

Uomo Vitruviano Vitruvian Man 1492 Leonardo Da Vinci.
5

COVID: Vitamin D deficiency pre-infection may lead to severe corona case

Healthy Eating: Vitamin D saves the day

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by