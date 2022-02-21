The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Synairgen's inhalable drug fails study in hospitalized COVID-19 patients

SNG001 is also being tested in a medical trial by the US National Institute of Health.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 21, 2022 10:22
Vials of investigational coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment drug are capped at a facility. (photo credit: GILEAD SCIENCES INC/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Vials of investigational coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment drug are capped at a facility.
(photo credit: GILEAD SCIENCES INC/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Synairgen said on Monday its inhalable therapy failed an international late-stage trial testing the treatment in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, in a blow to the development of the British drugmaker's key product.

SNG001, an inhalable formulation containing the broad-spectrum antiviral protein interferon beta, is also being tested in a late-stage COVID-19 trial sponsored by the US National Institutes of Health. Results from that trial are yet to be announced.

"While we are disappointed by the overall outcome, SNG001 has been administered to hospitalized patients on top of standard of care which changed substantially between our Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials," Chief Executive Officer Richard Marsden said.

"This improvement in patient care may have compromised the potential of SNG001," he said, adding that the company was now analyzing the full dataset from the "Sprinter" trial.

As part of Sprinter, 623 patients were given SNG001 or placebo on top of the standard treatment at random, to test whether it cut down their hospital stay and how long the patients took to recover.

Magen David Adom workers wearing protective clothing release a patient from the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on February 09, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Magen David Adom workers wearing protective clothing release a patient from the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on February 09, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Interferon beta is a naturally occurring protein instrumental to the body's antiviral responses.



