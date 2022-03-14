The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Essence SmartCare, Sharan Medical Care launch medical monitoring project

The pilot project is a collaboration between Essence SmartCare, Clalit Health Services and Sharan Medical Care and can reduce hospital occupancy during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 14, 2022 15:32
VitalOn technology is used for remote monitoring of Essence SmartCare patients. (photo credit: Courtesy Essence)
VitalOn technology is used for remote monitoring of Essence SmartCare patients.
(photo credit: Courtesy Essence)

Essence SmartCare, Sharan Medical Care and Clalit Health Services recently launched a pilot project to monitor patients using VitalOn’s technology for remote monitoring of patients with chronic medical conditions. Since the initiation of the pilot, dozens of patients are being monitored using a system that is tailored to track the specific condition of each patient. 

The pilot is a collaboration between Essence SmartCare, part of the Essence Group, Clalit Health Services and Sharan Medical Care and can reduce hospital occupancy during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, allowing patients to receive life-saving medical care outside of the hospital. 

The VitalOn technology, developed by Essence SmartCare, is a remote patient monitoring platform for seniors and others who suffer from chronic diseases that combines digital medical devices that are connected through cellular networks, providing around-the-clock monitoring of a range of indicators and chronic conditions such as diabetes, blood pressure and heart failure. In addition, VitalOn continuously monitors signs of vitality and alerts in cases of abnormal activity or falls, without the senior having to wear an emergency wristband or be actively connected to devices.

Barak Katz, CEO of Essence SmartCare said, “This successful pilot emphasizes our commitment to improving the level of care available to patients in their homes and greatly contributes to critical health services during and following the global pandemic".

Dr. Haim Amir, CEO and Founder of the Essence Group added, “Our close cooperation with Clalit and Sharan, and the excellent progress of the pilot will allow us a smooth and safe exit from the fifth wave to a new routine of living alongside the pandemic. The service that we launched now will serve as an example of how to provide more effective treatment for chronic patients into the future.”



