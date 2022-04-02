Reichman University will establish the first private medical school in Israel named after Dina Recanati. The growing shortage of doctors puts the field of medicine in Israel in real danger and requires a quick response. In recent years, the proportion of medical graduates abroad stands at 60% of all recipients of medical licenses in Israel.

According to data from the Ministry of Health from February 2021, the State of Israel holds a record number of physicians who have been trained outside the country's borders.

"We are announcing a journey today," said the founding president and chairman of the board of directors of Reichman University, Prof. Uriel Reichman ".A journey that will not take too long and in the end, a medical school named after Dina Recanati will be established here, which will be a world-leading and innovative school of its kind. The school will work in cooperation with all medical institutions in the country and with the Ministry of Health so that we can bring back Israelis who are forced to run to other countries and study in foreign institutions.

"We'll do it here at home. We will solve the problem of medical studies in the country as we solved the problem of jurists at the time. Udi, I can not thank you enough on my behalf, on behalf of this university and on behalf of the people who will be studying medicine here, for the huge move you have made here today," he added.

Reichman University tendon, Mr. Udi Recanati, announced the contribution of the Dina and Rafael Recanati family foundation, approved by the foundation's board, to the establishment of the medical school.

“I am excited to announce the establishment of a medical school of the next century with the most advanced learning environment. My mother passed away 10 months ago and I thought that if there was a school and dormitories here in my father and brother's name, it would be appropriate to have my mother's name as well," Racanti said.

Reichman University was founded in 1994 by Prof. Uriel Reichman to train the future leadership of the State of Israel. In August 2021, the Council for Higher Education recognized the IDC as a university.

The institution was built from the beginning in the model of elite universities and is not funded by the government budgeting system of higher education, the institution is run as a public benefit company and its expenses are fully funded from tuition and donations. Its current president is Prof. Rafi Melnik.