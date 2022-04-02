The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Reichman University will establish first private medical school in Israel

According to data from the Ministry of Health from February 2021, the State of Israel holds a record number of physicians who have been trained outside the country's borders.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 2, 2022 03:56
Reichman University (photo credit: Dana Siman-tov)
Reichman University
(photo credit: Dana Siman-tov)

Reichman University will establish the first private medical school in Israel named after Dina Recanati. The growing shortage of doctors puts the field of medicine in Israel in real danger and requires a quick response. In recent years, the proportion of medical graduates abroad stands at 60% of all recipients of medical licenses in Israel.

According to data from the Ministry of Health from February 2021, the State of Israel holds a record number of physicians who have been trained outside the country's borders.

"We are announcing a journey today," said the founding president and chairman of the board of directors of Reichman University, Prof. Uriel Reichman ".A journey that will not take too long and in the end, a medical school named after Dina Recanati will be established here, which will be a world-leading and innovative school of its kind. The school will work in cooperation with all medical institutions in the country and with the Ministry of Health so that we can bring back Israelis who are forced to run to other countries and study in foreign institutions.

"We'll do it here at home. We will solve the problem of medical studies in the country as we solved the problem of jurists at the time. Udi, I can not thank you enough on my behalf, on behalf of this university and on behalf of the people who will be studying medicine here, for the huge move you have made here today," he added.

Reichman University tendon, Mr. Udi Recanati, announced the contribution of the Dina and Rafael Recanati family foundation, approved by the foundation's board, to the establishment of the medical school.

“I am excited to announce the establishment of a medical school of the next century with the most advanced learning environment. My mother passed away 10 months ago and I thought that if there was a school and dormitories here in my father and brother's name, it would be appropriate to have my mother's name as well," Racanti said.

Reichman University was founded in 1994 by Prof. Uriel Reichman to train the future leadership of the State of Israel. In August 2021, the Council for Higher Education recognized the IDC as a university.

The institution was built from the beginning in the model of elite universities and is not funded by the government budgeting system of higher education, the institution is run as a public benefit company and its expenses are fully funded from tuition and donations. Its current president is Prof. Rafi Melnik.



Tags health university doctor Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
3

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
4

Azerbaijan expresses outrage after Russia says it violated ceasefire

An Azeri soldier is seen at fighting positions near divided Taghavard village in Nagorno-Karabakh region
5

All 42 children who were reported missing on school trip were found

Nahal Og

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by