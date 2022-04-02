The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Doctors find glass cup stuck in patient's bladder for four years

A 45-year-old woman came to an ER with typical symptoms of a urinary tract infection. After doctors found a stone 8 cm wide in her bladder, they removed it and discovered a glass inside.

By WALLA!
Published: APRIL 2, 2022 17:15
glass cup (illustrative) (photo credit: STOCKSNAP)
glass cup (illustrative)
(photo credit: STOCKSNAP)

A 45-year-old woman arrived at the hospital with symptoms indicative of cystitis, but doctors were stunned when an X-ray revealed a whole glass cup stuck inside her body. It was later revealed that the cup had been in the patient's bladder for 4 years, after she apparently used it during masturbation.

The glass cup was wrapped in a stone in the bladder that was 8 cm wide. Stones are usually so small that it’s difficult to see them with the naked eye.

The patient, a Tunisian resident, told doctors she had used the glass as a sex toy several years earlier, when she accidentally inserted it into the urethral opening instead of the vagina.

Her case was published in a medical journal with a scan and photo of the glass cup and the open stone. While the medical report doesn’t mention this, the woman may have experienced ‘urethral sounding’; this dangerous activity involves inserting a cup or any other object into the urethra, the tube through which urine passes to increase sexual pleasure and arousal as explained on Web MD. Doctors reported cases where women and men inserted things on purpose, whether they had mental problems or thought they would experience pleasure, and this is definitely not recommended. The report noted: "The motives most often associated with the presence of foreign bodies in the bladder are sexual or erotic in nature. Many are unable to remove them on their own and are very embarrassed to seek medical advice.”

The patient came to the emergency room at Habib Bourguiba Academic Hospital in Sfax, complaining of symptoms of urinary tract infection. She said that she had suffered from infections in the area several times, but was never tested. The woman had no blood in her urine and didn’t have urinary incontinence, the report said. However, the number of her red blood cells was higher than normal, which indicated that the body was fighting the infection.

Bladder stones are very small, usually no more than a few centimeters wide. They develop from the crystallization of minerals when the urine becomes concentrated as a result of urine residue in the bladder that fails to be completely emptied. However, stones can grow around a foreign object in the bladder, like this glass cup

Two days after surgery the woman recovered and was discharged. The authors of the report concluded: “The best treatment is avoidance, by balancing the atypogenic disorder and providing competent sex education.



Tags health medicine Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
3

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
4

Azerbaijan expresses outrage after Russia says it violated ceasefire

An Azeri soldier is seen at fighting positions near divided Taghavard village in Nagorno-Karabakh region
5

All 42 children who were reported missing on school trip were found

Nahal Og

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by