Researchers publish first-ever peer-reviewed study of 'near-death experiences'

Advances in stem cell research, neuroscience and resuscitation have provided insights on what happens to the brain after death. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 10, 2022 04:20

Updated: APRIL 10, 2022 04:27
A man sees a light at the end of the tunnel (Illustrative)
A man sees a light at the end of the tunnel (Illustrative)
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

A multidisciplinary team of national and international leaders have published the first-ever peer-reviewed consensus statement examining accumulated scientific evidence about "near-death experiences" and laying out guidelines for further scientific study of such experiences.

The team, led by Sam Parnia, MD, PhD, director of Critical Care and Resuscitation Research at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, included researchers from many medical disciplines and many academic institutions, including Harvard University, Baylor University, University of California Riverside, University of Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth University, Medical College of Wisconsin, and the Universities of Southampton and London. The consensus statement was published in Annals of The New York Academy of Sciences.

The researchers stressed that advances in stem cell research, neuroscience and resuscitation science have provided insights regarding what happens to the human brain after death. 

Researchers have found that it can take hours or even days before brain cells die, even once the heart has stopped beating and death has been declared. "From a scientific perspective, death remains potentially reversible for as long as the underlying cellular processes have not reached biological irreversibility, possibly hours to days into the postmortem period," wrote the researchers in the study.

Resuscitation science, such as CPR, has allowed millions of people to be "brought back to life" even after their hearts have stopped beating. Many people who have been resuscitated have described "a unique set of recollections in relation to death that appear universal," wrote the researchers in the consensus statement.

The brain (illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY) The brain (illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY)

The researchers stressed that "rigorous empirical studies" to these experiences are still limited, as barriers remain to the scientific study of these experiences, including a lack of an overall research framework, precise definitions and terminology.

The researchers stated that any future report or recollection describing an experience in relation to death should include six components: a relation with death, a sense of transcendence, ineffability, positive transformative effects (related to meaning and purpose to life), a severity of illness that leads to loss of consciousness and an absence of features of other coma-related experiences (such as conventional dreams, delirium and delusions).

The researchers additionally advised that the term "recalled experience of death" (RED) be used instead of "near-death experience."

REDs follow a specific narrative, according to the researchers: perceived death and separation from the body, heading to a destination, reliving a recording of life that is purposeful, meaningful and educational, being in a place that feels like "home" and returning back to life.

These experiences are not consistent with hallucinations, illusions or psychedilic drug induced experiences.

The researchers additionally pointed out that people at the end of life have been observed to paradoxically demonstrate episodes of lucidity, even when lacking any visible signs of consciousness. Studies showing the emergence of gamma activity and electrical spikes, which ordinarily are signs of heightened states of consciousness on electroencephalography (EEG), in relation to death further support the claims of millions of people who have reported REDs.

"Thus, studies of consciousness and lucidity during cardiac arrest, PVS, and terminal lucidity during end of life experiences suggest that, paradoxically, people deemed to have irreversibly lost consciousness may in fact maintain a component of consciousness," wrote the researchers.

The researchers added that while systematic studies have been unable to absolutely prove the reality or meaning of near-death experiences or REDs, it has been impossible to disclaim them either.

"Few studies have explored what happens when we die in an objective and scientific way, but these findings offer intriguing insights into how consciousness exists in humans and may pave the way for further research," said Parnia in a press release.



