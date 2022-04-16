The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel and UAE collaborate to provide rapid blood tests

The HemoScreen presents accurate information from a single prick of blood from the finger within five minutes.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 16, 2022 04:22

Updated: APRIL 16, 2022 04:23
PixCell Medical, an innovator based in Israel of rapid hematology testing solutions will distribute its HemoScreen across the United Arab Emirates through an agreement made last week with the healthcare solutions provider United Makgroup Technologies L.L.C., which is based in Dubai.

The HemoScreen presents accurate information from a single prick of blood from the finger within five minutes. It is FDA-cleared, CE-marked and TGA-approved for POC use.

Makgroup Technologies is one of the leading distributors of medical supplies across the Middle East region.

"Point-of-care diagnostics allow for enhanced clinical decision-making and reduced turnaround time," said Zahir Ali, Director of Healthcare at MakGroup Healthcare. "We are confident that this partnership with PixCell will support us in delivering a rapid solution for the world’s most common blood test to improve access to quality healthcare in the Middle East.”

HemoScreen uses a disposable cartridge that eliminates the need for device maintenance and calibration. It can also provide results quickly for any abnormal cell flagging to detect certain types of cancer.

Blood Test (credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/ALDEN CHADWICK)Blood Test (credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/ALDEN CHADWICK)

“As society pivots to a wider adoption of point-of-care diagnostic testing, we are proud to be at the forefront of this healthcare revolution," said Dr. Avishay Bransky, co-founder and CEO of PixCell Medical. "We are confident that MakGroup Healthcare will serve as an excellent partner and help to dramatically improve the accessibility of the CBC, the most essential blood test, within the markets it serves.”



