The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

How to deal with urinary incontinence

After age 60, a third of the population suffers from varying degrees of urinary leakage. The problem is that many won’t treat the problem out of embarrassment.

By IRIS KOL/WALLA!
Published: MAY 2, 2022 21:13
Bamboo compostable toilet paper. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Bamboo compostable toilet paper.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Some medical problems can make people feel embarrassed that stop people from getting the help they need. Top of that list is urinary incontinence, according to Dr. Yariv Stebholtz, an expert in functional urology and pelvic floor reconstruction at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.

Stebholtz was a guest on the "Specialist Clinic" podcast where he discussed the causes and treatments for incontinence.

Why is urinary incontinence so embarrassing? 

 He explained that urinary incontinence often causes great embarrassment and shame in many patients, who may prefer to pay the heavy price of not talking about it rather than going for treatment.

He said that he encourages speaking to a family doctor and urologist in any situation of urinary incontinence. Though it is not a matter of life and death but it can affect the quality of life.

Different types of treatment for urinary incontinence

3D medical animation still showing normal urinary bladder(L) and overactive urinary bladder(R). (credit: Wikimedia Commons) 3D medical animation still showing normal urinary bladder(L) and overactive urinary bladder(R). (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

There are different types of treatment for urinary incontinence, ranging from easy to difficult, but many people don't know about the other treatments that aren't pills and surgery. These include:

  • Physiotherapy
  • Bladder training
  • Changing (non-alcoholic) drinking routines

Stebholtz recommended seeing a specialist for any treatment plans since small changes can completely change one’s lifestyle.

"In every field, there are diseases that people [must] learn to live with," said Stebholtz.

"When it comes to life and death [diseases], like anything oncological or heart diseases, people quickly run [to] treatment, but in [diseases that affect] the quality of life, it [often] depends on the person.

Stebholtz said he wouldn't "push any patient to take pills or undergo unnecessary surgery, but I will ask [them] what is wrong, and I will try to show how things can be different. Some people are afraid of surgery, don’t want to take medication, and prefer to stay with a diaper and this has personal, psychological and economic costs."

Why does this happen?

Urinary incontinence is a condition that originates when there is a loss of urine control. As a result, it becomes divided into several types, including urge urinary incontinence which is due to urgency. This can lead to loss of control in exertion like when people laugh, cough, run or lift grandchildren.

Stress urinary incontinence 

This leads to a rise in the intra-abdominal pressure, putting pressure on the bladder, and, if there is not enough strength in the pelvic muscles, urine can escape. This is one of the reasons that it is very important to strengthen the pelvic floor before and after giving birth and before and after certain surgeries.

'Irritable urine' syndrome

"A more common syndrome than you would think," according to Stebholtz, 'irritable urine' syndrome is when the bladder is more sensitive and contracts at stronger intensities and in smaller volumes. "This means that instead of people going to the bathroom 6-8 times a day, they will get to the point where they go 15-20 times a day.”

He added that the three most common complaints of the syndrome are frequency, urgency and nocturia, a situation where people wake up all night to urinate. 

Treatments

As was mentioned, ⅓ of the population suffers from incontinence. You’re not alone, so don’t be embarrassed and ask a doctor to explain the treatments which are available.

Stress urinary incontinence treatment 

 The first treatment options for stress urinary incontinence are not pills or surgery. You can try:

  • Exercises
  • Physiotherapy
  • Changing living habits

If this isn’t enough, and your quality of life is severely affected, look into the option of surgery. The most common procedures today are inserting a film that supports the bladder and the urethra and helps strengthen and support weaker pelvic muscles.

Postoperative pain is minor, the incontinence becomes insignificant, and success rates are very high. Another solution for women is the injection of a substance that narrows the width of the urethra, thus increasing the pressure that the urethra is able to create to prevent leaks.

For men, the most common phenomenon of stress incontinence is after prostatectomy due to cancer. "We see a significant percentage of people who leak urine after surgery," said Stebholtz, "and quite a few of those male patients are the most embarrassed when it comes to urinary incontinence. They come to the clinic with their partners who encourage them."

In this case, too, there is the possibility of a supporting film, and in slightly more complex cases there are also artificial brackets.

"It is a device that wraps around the urethra and has a small pump inside the scrotum and the patient can control for himself when to urinate and when not to. Most of the day this pump is closed," Stebholtz explained.

"No one knows, only the man and his partner know it’s there." He added that "it has existed for quite a few years in the world and in Israel, but people haven’t heard about it or don’t talk about it enough. It sounds like fiction but it’s a solution that people are satisfied with in 96% of cases and would recommend it to others.”

In conclusion, Stebholtz said he thinks “people are increasingly concerned, and rightly so, with their quality of life and lifestyle. There is also more access to information, and there is target marketing that brings information that people didn’t think to ask about, and they suddenly realize that there are various solutions.”



Tags health doctor Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeological dig in Turkey uncovers massive underground city

A Turkish flag, with the New and the Suleymaniye mosques in the background, flies on a passenger ferry in Istanbul, Turkey, April 11, 2019.
2

Nearly half of Israelis fear a second Holocaust is coming - poll

Yahrzeit candles with names of Holocaust victims are giving away to the public ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day, at Habima Square in Tel Aviv, April 26, 2022
3

One-third of Russian olim left Israel after 1 month with new passport, cash

REFUGEES FROM Ukraine and Russia board their aliyah flight at Chisinau Airport.
4

Ukraine-Russia War: Russia forced to use outdated Soviet equipment - GUR

BM-27 Uragan (Illustrative).
5

Photos of far-right GOP Rep. Cawthorn partying in lingerie shared online

Rep. Madison Cawthorn arrives for a House Republican conference meeting in the US Capitol Visitors Center in Washington, DC, May 12, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Independence 2022 - Artist List
Independence 2022 - Main Events
Independence 2022 - IAF Flyover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by