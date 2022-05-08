The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
NIS 85 mil. to be allocated for treating addiction in new government plan

Addiction in Israel is not currently treated under one specific service and instead is mostly outsourced to various organizations.

By SHIRA SILKOFF
Published: MAY 8, 2022 13:05
MANY USE marijuana and other drugs to self-medicate (Illustrative). (photo credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)
(photo credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)

A new plan initiated by the New Hope party will see Israel’s health funds provide treatment for various addiction disorders for the first time, creating a more accessible path to treatment for those in need.

The plan, which was approved by the government on Sunday afternoon, will allow for NIS 85 million to be allocated to Israel’s health funds (Clalit Health Services, Maccabi Healthcare Services, Meuhedet Health Maintenance Organization and Leumit Healthcare Services) in order for them to treat addiction directly.

According to the plan, NIS 60 million will be allocated specifically for the treatment of substance abuse - alcohol, drugs, and prescribed medications - and the other NIS 25 million will go towards treatment for gambling addiction.

Addiction in Israel is not currently treated under one specific service and instead is mostly outsourced to various organizations, meaning that it does not reach large parts of the target population and as a result, many people fall through the cracks and do not receive the crucial treatment they need.

While both the health and welfare ministries do operate programs to treat various addictions such as substance abuse and gambling addictions, they operate on a much smaller scale and are not able to provide the same level of care that HMOs will be able to offer. 

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, Health Ministry Director-General Professor Nachman Ash and Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of public health services at the Health Ministry attend a press conference about the Polio vaccine in Tel Aviv, on April 26, 2022 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90) Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, Health Ministry Director-General Professor Nachman Ash and Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of public health services at the Health Ministry attend a press conference about the Polio vaccine in Tel Aviv, on April 26, 2022 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

At the moment, the Welfare Ministry provides treatment for an estimated 20,000 people annually, with the Health Ministry treating an additional 7,400. However, this is only a fraction of the people who need assistance, as estimates show that as many as 615,000 people in Israel struggle with addiction in some form or another.

During their election campaign back in early 2021, New Hope pledged to create and implement a plan to combat the growing phenomenon of addiction in Israel. Then, while negotiating their entry into the coalition following the elections, they demanded that it be included in the list of coalition agreements as part of a larger plan to reform mental health services in Israel.

“In the government decision that will be made today we are fulfilling our commitment to the public,” said a spokesperson for the New Hope party shortly before the decision was finalized. 

“The decision will lead to an unprecedented investment in the issue, the recruitment of personnel, and a more effective response, which will be more efficient and accessible. Patients will be able to receive treatment with increased availability and in clinics close to their homes.”

Following the news of the successful implementation of the plan, New Hope head and Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar commented, saying: “We pledged it in the election, we entered it into the coalition agreements and today we have finally approved it: a national plan for the treatment of addiction.

“Many Israelis suffer from an addiction that affects their lifestyle and they do not receive treatment. To date, the issue has not been addressed and budgeted properly. The government’s decision that will be brought for approval this morning will lead to an unprecedented investment of NIS 85 million and will put an end to the suffering of patients who are currently sent to multiple organizations that treat the phenomenon without the necessary means.

“With the implementation of the decision, patients will be able to receive treatment in available and closer clinics. I would like to thank Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz for his cooperation throughout.”



