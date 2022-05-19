The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Children’s activity levels have not recovered since COVID lockdowns- study

Researchers in the UK found that children spend 25 minutes longer being sedentary per day during the week than before the coronavirus crisis.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 19, 2022 04:53
Illustrative image of children eating vegetables. (photo credit: ZAKI AHMED/PIXABAY )
Illustrative image of children eating vegetables.
(photo credit: ZAKI AHMED/PIXABAY )

Physical activity is crucial for children. Only about a third of children and adolescents are meeting recommended activity levels, a new study finds. Child physical activity levels dropped below guidelines during COVID-19 lockdowns and according to the research has not recovered. 

Led by the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom and published Monday in the International Journal of Behavioural Nutrition and Physical Activity, the research found that children spend 25 minutes longer being sedentary per day during the week than before the coronavirus crisis.

The findings showed children were less active at the weekend than during the week, taking part in 46 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity during Saturday and Sunday. This was around 8 minutes lower than the activity of children who were measured using the same methods pre-pandemic.

The findings were based off of 393 children and their parents, from 23 schools in the Bristol area. Each wore an accelerometer to measure intensity of physical activity and filled out a questionnaire. The data was compared with data from 1,296 children and their parents from 50 schools in the same area pre-pandemic. 

The study’s first author Dr Ruth Salway, a Statistician at the university’s School for Policy Studies, said: “The key strength of this study was we used data collected before and after the pandemic, using the same methods and in the same schools.

“The data clearly demonstrates children’s physical activity had deteriorated once the restrictions were lifted. This emphasizes the importance of understanding how such habits change over time, so appropriate support and interventions can be introduced as normality resumes.”

There was no significant change in the activity level of parents who participated in the study. 

A separate study in the UK showed that obesity among school aged children increased by around 4.5 percentage points between 2019-20 and 2020-21, the highest annual rise since the National Child Measurement Program began.



Tags children COVID-19 pandemic Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel denies equipping Ukraine with Blue Spear through Estonia

Blue Spear (5G SSM)
2

Israel to simulate striking Iran in massive IDF drill

An Israeli F35 aircraft is seen on the runway during "Blue Flag", an aerial exercise hosted by Israel
3

Russia warns of response if NATO moves nuclear forces closer

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the executive board of the General Procurator's Office in Moscow, Russia April 25, 2022.
4

What happened to Vladimir Putin?

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin watches a military parade in Moscow’s Red Square on Victory Day, May 9, marking the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
5

Israeli, Palestinian initial forensics can't determine who killed journalist in Jenin

Journalists mourn next to the body of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during IDF-Palestinian clashes in Jenin on May 11, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by