The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine prevented almost 700,000 hospitalizations -study

The study also found that the vaccine saved over $30 billion in healthcare costs and over $40 billion in lost productivity.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 17, 2022 06:34
An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine prevented almost 700,000 hospitalizations and saved more than $70 billion in costs over one year, a new study found.

The study, published on Sunday in the peer-reviewed Journal of Medical Economics, concluded that the vaccine prevented 8.7 million symptomatic cases of the virus and 690,000 hospitalizations and over 110,000 deaths. Additionally, the vaccine saved over $30 billion in healthcare costs and over $40 billion in lost productivity, the study found.

The study's authors, who all received some form of funding from Pfizer, used a model and real-world and trial data to determine the number of symptomatic COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths that would have occurred without the Pfizer vaccine, as well as the cost on the healthcare system and the economy.

The data that the researchers used for the model included the number of people who had received the vaccine, the efficacy of the vaccine and the probability of developing symptoms and becoming hospitalized.

Heart transplant patient gets Pfizer booster shot at Sheba Medical Center. (credit: SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER)Heart transplant patient gets Pfizer booster shot at Sheba Medical Center. (credit: SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER)

“The analyses show that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine contributed substantial public health impact in the US in 2021, and had a deep effect on the trajectory of the pandemic,” said researcher Manuela Di Fusco, of Pfizer’s health economics and outcomes research team. “It was estimated to prevent millions of COVID-19 symptomatic cases, thousands of hospitalizations and deaths, and generated billions in societal economic value in the US in 2021.” 

The study's findings “highlight the opportunity to continue widespread vaccination uptake to prevent COVID-19 related disease and generate societal benefits,” Di Fusco added.



Tags Coronavirus COVID-19 Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine pandemic Pfizer vaccine efficacy Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli, Palestinian initial forensics can't determine who killed journalist in Jenin

Journalists mourn next to the body of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during IDF-Palestinian clashes in Jenin on May 11, 2022.
2

Israel denies equipping Ukraine with Blue Spear through Estonia

Blue Spear (5G SSM)
3

Russian ambassador storms out of Knesset over Ukraine war criticism

Voting at the emergency Knesset meeting, April 6, 2022.
4

Russia warns of response if NATO moves nuclear forces closer

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the executive board of the General Procurator's Office in Moscow, Russia April 25, 2022.
5

Nazi flags flown at Disney World entrance - watch

General view of a farewell event at Disney World on the final night before closure due to coronavirus concerns, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by