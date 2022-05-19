The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Healthcare strike after attacks on staff: 'bleeding of doctors won't be ignored'

For the duration of the strike, public hospitals across Israel will be operating in “Shabbat mode,” meaning that they will not be performing any non-urgent elective surgeries or running clinics.

By SHIRA SILKOFF
Published: MAY 19, 2022 11:10

Updated: MAY 19, 2022 11:37
A sign reading "here we are striking, stop the violence" can be seen in a hallway at Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer in response to violence against medical staff, May 19, 2022 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
A sign reading "here we are striking, stop the violence" can be seen in a hallway at Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer in response to violence against medical staff, May 19, 2022
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

A 24-hour-strike was set into motion by the Israel Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday morning in response to violent incidents at both Hadassah-University Medical Center on Jerusalem's Mount Scopus and the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariyah. 

For the duration of the strike, public hospitals across Israel will be operating in “Shabbat mode,” meaning that they will not be performing any non-urgent elective surgeries or running outpatient clinics.

In addition to the hospitals, the country’s four HMOs (Clalit Health Services, Maccabi Healthcare Services, Meuhedet Health Maintenance Organization and Leumit Health Care Services) will also participate in the strike, shuttering their community clinics with the exception of urgent cases.

A statement issued by Maccabi Healthcare Services condemned the violence faced by medical staff in recent days and stressed that they have “zero tolerance for violence of any kind.”

They also reported that they are involved in various projects in cooperation with the Health Ministry and the Public Security Ministry in order to increase security at their medical clinics, and added that Maccabi medical staff would be free to participate in the strike for as long as necessary.

Protest against violence towards medical staff at Shaare Zedek Medical Center, May 19, 2022 (credit: SHAARE ZEDEK MEDICAL CENTER)Protest against violence towards medical staff at Shaare Zedek Medical Center, May 19, 2022 (credit: SHAARE ZEDEK MEDICAL CENTER)

“Maccabi will continue to stand by all its medical teams that work day and night for the health of the public,” they concluded.

The demands laid out by the IMA ahead of the strike included police presence in emergency rooms, increased and improved security systems in hospitals and medical clinics, and changing legislation so that attacking a medical staff member would be treated the same as attacking a uniformed police officer.

The strike was implemented following two violent incidents at hospitals earlier in the week, with a man in his 20s having been arrested at the Hadassah-University Medical Center for attacking staff and destroying hospital property on Monday, and family members of a deceased motorcycle crash victim attempting to break into the trauma center at the Galilee Medical Center on Wednesday evening.

“The bleeding of doctors will not be ignored,” said IMA chairman Prof. Zion Hagai. “And for as long as the government does not take immediate action, we will not hesitate to intensify our measures.”

However, even as the strike was already underway, violence toward medical staff continued. An Israel Police report on Thursday morning indicated that a man in his 50s had been arrested after threatening a medical staff member in the surgical ward of Soroka-University Medical Center in Beersheba. 

In addition to the strike itself, medical staff arranged for rallies and protests to be held outside hospital buildings throughout the day on Thursday, including Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, Samson Assuta Ashdod Hospital and Bnai Zion Hospital in Haifa.

Director-General of Assuta Ashdod, Dr. Erez Barenboim issued a statement, saying that “violence against medical staff has become a routine occurence,” and extending his support for the strike and protest. 

“It is inconceivable that those who work day and night for patients should also learn to defend themselves,” he added.

Joining those protesting outside Hadassah-University Medical Center, Mount Scopus was the IMA chairman himself, who called in Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to immediately implement operative measures to prevent further violence against medical staff, saying that hospitals have experienced “a tsunami of violence” in recent days. 

“We will not give up the fight until the personal safety of medical staff is restored,” he added.



Tags strike hospital Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel to simulate striking Iran in massive IDF drill

An Israeli F35 aircraft is seen on the runway during "Blue Flag", an aerial exercise hosted by Israel
2

Israel denies equipping Ukraine with Blue Spear through Estonia

Blue Spear (5G SSM)
3

Russia warns of response if NATO moves nuclear forces closer

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the executive board of the General Procurator's Office in Moscow, Russia April 25, 2022.
4

What happened to Vladimir Putin?

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin watches a military parade in Moscow’s Red Square on Victory Day, May 9, marking the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
5

Israel needs to get ready for Russia-style sanctions - opinion

A blast this week in the southern port city of Mariupol in Ukraine. Will the world soon accuse Israel of being like Russia?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by