'Ella's Spa' opens for free to Israeli children suffering from cancer

The spa was opened its first location in Tel Hashomer, with plans already underway to expand to other medical centers in Israel and the world.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 23, 2022 20:26
"Ella's Spa" for Israeli cancer patients in Sheba Medical Center (photo credit: DANIEL EDRI)
"Ella's Spa" for Israeli cancer patients in Sheba Medical Center
(photo credit: DANIEL EDRI)

A spa, whose services will be given for free to Israeli children diagnosed with cancer, opened in Sheba Medical Center in central Israel on Sunday.

In honor of Ella Dvorah

Named in the honor of Ella Dvorah, an Israeli child who died from cancer last year, "Ella's Spa" project was brought to life after Ella made a dying wish for children suffering from cancer to have a safe space to rest their minds and bodies.

The spa offers its services to all cancer patients and their families, free of charge.

On Sunday, on what would have been Ella's 15th birthday, the spa opened its first location in Tel Hashomer, with plans already underway to expand to other medical centers in Israel and the world.

Ella was treated for two years at the "Rechashei Lev" children's hospital, in the Sheba complex. After entering a period of remission following treatment, Ella's cancer returned and she died shortly after.

Ella came up with the idea for "Ella's Spa" after seeing the positive effect spa treatments can have on the patients' sense of comfort and relaxation.

''Ella's Spa'' for Israeli cancer patients in Sheba Medical Center (credit: DANIEL EDRI) ''Ella's Spa'' for Israeli cancer patients in Sheba Medical Center (credit: DANIEL EDRI)

"She always went out of her way to care for others...even when dealing with issues of her own, including the challenge of surviving cancer."

Gil Dvorah on his daughter, Ella Dvorah

Ella's parents, Gil and Karen, funded the entire project through fundraising and launched the spa with the help of professionals who volunteered to help bring Ella's wish to life.



