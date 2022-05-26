The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
UN ambassador Gilad Erdan visited childrens home with UN delegation

The children came from all over the world to undergo the much-needed treatment, with nationals from Tanzania, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kosovo and the Palestinian Authority all coming to the children's home.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 26, 2022 20:55
Gilad Erdan at "Save a Child's Heart" children's home (photo credit: ISRAEL MISSION TO THE UN)
Gilad Erdan at "Save a Child's Heart" children's home
(photo credit: ISRAEL MISSION TO THE UN)

Thirteen ambassadors to the United Nations, together with UN ambassador Gilad Erdan, visited the children's home of the "Save a Child's Heart" organization in Holon and met the 29 children who came to Israel to undergo life-saving heart treatments on Wednesday.

The children came from all over the world to undergo the much-needed treatment, with nationals from Tanzania, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kosovo and the Palestinian Authority staying at the children's home.

"There is nothing as significant and exciting as saving the life of a small child," Erdan said.

There is nothing as significant and exciting as saving the life of a small child

UN ambassador Gilad Erdan

Ambassadors from Benin, Burundi, Czech Republic, El Salvador, Estonia, Kazakhstan, Malawi, Mexico, Panama, Poland, Slovakia, Tanzania and Uzbekistan also met with doctors participating in a special training program from Ethiopia, Zambia and the Palestinian Authority.

"Save a Child's Heart is one of the most amazing organizations in the world, I was privileged to bring my fellow ambassadors to expose them to the important and valuable activities of the organization," Erdan said.

"I felt how much this experience was etched into the hearts of the ambassadors and it will accompany them in the future when they think about Israel and discuss what is happening here," he added.

The visit was led by the association's director-general, Adv. Simon Fischer, who thanked the ambassador for visiting and raising awareness of the association's activities, and Dr. Hagai Dekel, director of the Department of Cardiac Surgery at Wolfson Hospital.

"I salute the members of the organization and the doctors, they are doing sacred work," Erdan concluded.



