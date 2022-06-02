Eight natural ways to prevent mosquito bites

Just as it seemed we were waving farewell to Covid-19, monkeypox appeared on the scene. These viruses are very worrisome, but mosquitoes are what really prevent us from sleeping soundly. Every summer when the weather gets warmer, mosquitoes return to our lives and the war on bites kicks off. Several articles on treating the swollen itchy bites already exist; it’s time for a strategy that aims to prevent them. These eight methods should offer solid relief.

1. Direct them away from you

The female mosquito, like any type of tiny fly, has difficulty flying in strong winds. Any breeze stronger than 2 km/h will make it hard for them to reach you and take a bite. Keep a fan on in your bedroom to cool down the air in a healthier, less expensive way than the air conditioner, and keep yourself bite-free all night.

2. Avoid beer and spicy food before bed

Mosquitoes are drawn to the carbon dioxide emitted as we breathe. Some foods cause us to exhale more, so don’t drink beer or eat spicy food for several hours before bedtime. Also, try to avoid rigorous exercise before bed, as that leads to rapid breathing and increased carbon dioxide output.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

A refreshing cup of beer (Illustrative) (credit: UNSPLASH)

3. Drink grapefruit juice, not beer

Grapefruits have numerous vitamins and minerals, as well as a compound known as nutecton. Studies show that nutecton is very effective in warding off mosquitoes and ticks, which is why scientists have used grapefruit to fight the rapid spread of Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases in the US.

4. Drink cold, refreshing tea

Citronella oil is the main ingredient in mosquito repellent; citronella is made from lemongrass. Experts claim that if you apply it to your skin or eat it, you can repel mosquitoes. Lemongrass can be added to iced tea - a refreshing drink on hot summer days - and it can be added to Asian curry dishes.

5. Wear white

Mosquitoes use their eyes to select prey, and their ability to identify and analyze plays a major role in that selection. Because female mosquitoes usually fly close to the ground, they will be attracted to various objects from the bright horizon in front and, therefore, more likely to sting animals or humans that appear darker. So, wear lighter clothes, especially white, to avoid stings.

6. Don’t scratch!

Stretching causes bleeding, and blood attracts hungry mosquitoes to you. Ice the bite to cool and lessen the itching sensation more effectively than scratching. Also, apple cider and white vinegar have been proven to be effective in beating the itch that drives us crazy.

7. Cool yourself

When we sweat, we excrete lactic acid, uric acid, ammonia and other compounds. Mosquitoes are attracted to these smells. Sweat from exercise increases the accumulation of lactic acids which also attracts mosquitoes. So, avoid strenuous exercise before bed, shower, and set the a/c to a low and pleasant temperature which will help you get through the night without itching.

8. Choose the right scents

During mosquito season, don’t buy bouquets since mosquitoes are attracted to flowers. Instead, surround yourself with the right scents: lemonella, citronella, lemon, eucalyptus, catnip, geranium, lavender, cloves, lemon thyme and cinnamon. If you don’t like plants, sprinkle essential oils with these scents around your home.