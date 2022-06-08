The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Changes during pregnancy may contribute to the development of asthma in baby- study

Researchers believe that the observed epigenetic modifications in the asthmatic patients likely occurred during pregnancy.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 8, 2022 03:58
Asthma breathing sick inhaler 390 (photo credit: Thinkstock)
Asthma breathing sick inhaler 390
(photo credit: Thinkstock)

It's long been known that having a mother with asthma is a key risk factor. New research has gone a step further to find that an epigenetically altered prenatal environment in pregnant women with the disease may increase the risk that their child will develop asthma, which is among the most common chronic ailments in the United States. 

The study, conducted by University of Chicago, found striking epigenetic differences in the airway cells of patients with asthma who have asthmatic mothers, compared with patients whose mothers never had asthma. The research was published Monday in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The research was conducted in a diverse population, an important element of the study. Participants were patients from the UChicago Medicine asthma clinics. Many live on the South Side, where asthma rates are especially high.

Pregnant woman (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE) Pregnant woman (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE)

Conducting the study, with adult cells 

The study used cells taken from adult patients, but the results were in addition replicated in airway epithelial cells taken from an independent group of children. The research team believes that they observed epigenetic modifications in the asthmatic patients likely occurred during pregnancy, and exposure to the asthmatic mother’s in-utero environment shaped their likelihood of developing asthma later in life.

They noted that further research is needed to determine the timeline of these changes and their effects on asthma. 

One of the study authors, Carole Ober, who has spent years researching how genetics contribute to the development of asthma, including epigenetic factors, said: “The fact that these results were replicated in a separate cohort of children supports the notion that these modifications are present long before adulthood." Epigenetics refers to changes in how genes are expressed that are not directed by changes or mutations in the DNA sequence itself, but rather by environmental factors. 

"These modifications are present long before adulthood."

Carole Ober

Asthma affects 5.5 million children and 19.2 million adults in the US. 



Tags medicine Asthma research Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Russian naval landing force ready for 'intended tasks' - report

Russian Navy vessels are anchored in a bay of the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea May 8, 2014
2

Laser air defense will 'bankrupt' enemies firing rockets - Bennett

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the Magen Or platform
3

Taiwan jets scramble as 30 Chinese aircraft enter air defense zone

A model of the Chinese Fighter aircraft is seen in front of Chinese and Taiwanese flags in this illustration taken, April 28, 2022. Picture taken April 28, 2022
4

France: Four neo-Nazis arrested for planning 'Jew hunt' during soccer match

Finnish neo-nazis start their Independence Day march with swastika flags in Helsinki, Finland December 6, 2018
5

S.Korea, US launch eight missiles in response to N.Korea launches

A surface-to-surface missile is launched during a joint live-firing exercise between US and South Korea in unidentified location, South Korea, May 25, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by