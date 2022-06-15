WHO may rename monkeypox - here's why

The World Health Organization (WHO) may decide to officially rename monkeypox and its variants, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, confirming earlier reports.

The monkeypox virus, a member of the family of viruses known as orthopoxviruses, is endemic to West Africa and Central Africa but has recently begun spreading to countries across the world.

This current outbreak has come worrying for many, especially with the cause of this current rise in cases currently unclear.

Why change the name?

According to a WHO spokesperson in an email sent to Bloomberg, current WHO guidelines recommend avoiding animal names or geographic regions. Naming diseases, the spokesperson said, should be done in a way that avoids offending any demographic.

A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus (credit: CDC HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Origin of monkeypox name

Monkeypox was first identified in monkeys in the 1950s and the first human case was confirmed in 1970. As the disease was first found in monkeys, it was given the name "monkeypox."

However, despite the name monkeypox, monkeys are actually not the main reservoir of the disease.

The virus can also be found in a number of animals, specifically African rodents. And many experts believe that it is these African rodents that are the primary reservoir.

But as of now, the definitive origin of the virus is unknown, though it is certainly not from monkeys.

With that in mind, the name "monkeypox" does seem to be misleading.

Precedence

If the WHO does change the name of monkeypox, it wouldn't be the first time a disease's name was changed to avoid offending people. In fact, this is exactly what happened with the novel coronavirus.

When SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, first emerged in Wuhan, China, many people around the world quickly began calling it a variety of different names relating to its place of supposed origin, such as the Wuhan virus or the China virus.

However, the WHO worked quickly to change the name.

But this wasn't the only name change related to COVID-19 done by the WHO.

As various variants of the virus soon emerged, many began labeling them after where they were first spotted. This was seen in the form of the UK variant, the South Africa variant and the India variant. However, the WHO quickly changed this to Greek letters, becoming the Alpha variant, the Beta variant and the Delta variant, respectively.

Later on, as more variants were discovered, the lettering system soon reached the Greek letter Nu, and as a result many outlets already began referring to it as such. Indeed, going by that pattern, the next variant afterward would be the Xi variant.

However, the WHO instead decided to skip Nu and Xi entirely and go with the next letter, Omicron.

And there were good reasons for this change.

“Nu sounds too much like ‘new’ in English,” WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris told the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera at the time. “In short, the English-speaking world would have found itself in the situation of hearing two extremely similar sounds in a sentence in which it spoke of the ‘new Nu variant’ and would have thought that it was only a new variant, not the name of that variant.”

Regarding Xi, the problem was geopolitical.

“Xi is an extremely common last name,” she said. “Our guidelines impose not to use names that could harm cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic groups.”

Xi is common in China. It is also the name of the current president, Xi Jinping.

Diseases that violate WHO recommendations

Despite the WHO's guidelines, there are still a number of diseases that seemingly contradict these recommendations.

Examples of this include swine flu and chickenpox, both of which refer to a specific animal, and Familial Mediterranean fever, which refers to a geographical area.

But the WHO is seemingly aware of this, so time will tell if these diseases, too, could have their names changed.

Aaron Reich, Rossella Tercatin and Reuters contributed to this report.