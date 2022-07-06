The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Sheba Medical Center and Enlivex commence cutting-edge cancer treatment trials

Allocetra™, the drug in question, is specifically designed for the treatment of patients with peritoneal cancer - cancer of the membrane lining much of the abdomen.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 6, 2022 22:16
Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer (photo credit: SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER)
Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer
(photo credit: SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER)

In late June, Sheba Medical Center and Israeli company Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. announced that the first patient has been dosed in Phase I/II clinical trial for new cancer treatment. The drug, to be used in conjunction with chemotherapy, is called Allocetra™. 

Enlivex is a Ness-Ziona-based biotech company specializing in macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy. Macrophages are white blood cells that consume cancer cells and other foreign entities; they are an important part of the body's immune system. 

“The initiation of our first oncology trial is a crucial moment in Enlivex’s evolution,” said Oren Hershkovitz, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Enlivex. “We believe that it de-risks our pipeline with another avenue for value creation and positions us to substantially expand our addressable patient population. We look forward to the trial’s advancement and to expanding our oncology clinical program and would like to thank all those who helped achieve this important milestone.”

Allocetra™, the drug in question, is specifically designed for the treatment of patients with peritoneal cancer — cancer of the membrane lining much of the abdomen. Such growths, whether considered primary tumors or metastatic growths from tumors elsewhere in the body, produce depressing prognoses. Individuals with peritoneal cancers typically live no more than seven months post-diagnosis. 

"We hope that the combination of chemotherapy and Allocetra™, a next-generation cell therapy in development for oncological indications, will generate a breakthrough in the treatment of peritoneal metastases."

Prof. Aviram Nissan, M.D.
National Service volunteers at the Sheba Medical Center oncology ward (credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM)National Service volunteers at the Sheba Medical Center oncology ward (credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM)

Prof. Aviram Nissan, M.D., Head of the Department of General and Oncological Surgery at Sheba Medical Center and Principal Investigator of the trial explained:  “The patients are operated using the Pressurized Intra-Peritoneal Aerosol Chemotherapy (PIPAC) technology, which allows for efficient insertion of therapeutics directly to the peritoneum.

"We hope that the combination of chemotherapy and Allocetra™, next-generation cell therapy in development for oncological indications, will generate a breakthrough in the treatment of peritoneal metastases, which are not treatable in most patients with anticancer drugs available today. We are eager to test this new combination with the hope of changing the lives of patients with peritoneal metastases."

Trial projections

The trial is expected to enlist approximately 12 patients and will evaluate the practical potential of Allocetra™. The drug will be administered via PIPAC every six weeks, alongside chemotherapy according to the patient's existing treatment plan. 

Prof. Dror Mevorach, M.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Enlivex projected: “We believe that Allocetra™ has strong anti-cancer potential in a novel mechanism. Preclinical data suggests that Allocetra™ rebalances macrophage populations within the tumor microenvironment into a homeostatic state that favors anti-tumoral macrophages.

This, in turn, is expected to weaken the tumor defense mechanisms that limit the efficacy of currently available therapies. With this novel mechanism of action, Allocetra™ can potentially enhance the anti-cancer activity of a broad range of drug classes across a spectrum of highly prevalent solid cancers.”



Tags cancer sheba medical center Cancer Treatment Ness Ziona Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
2

US test of new hypersonic missile fails amid China, Russia pressure

US Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test
3

Russia orders Jewish Agency to stop all operations in country - exclusive

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall in the Kremlin in Moscow on April 26, 2022.
4

10-year-old rape victim denied abortion in Ohio

A protester holds a sign during nationwide demonstrations following the leaked Supreme Court opinion suggesting the possibility of overturning the Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision, at Duncan Plaza in New Orleans, Louisiana, US, May 14, 2022.
5

Possible cause of long COVID ‘brain fog’ revealed - study

A healthy brain compared to a brain suffering from Alzheimer's Disease

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by