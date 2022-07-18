The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

What’s the right thing to do when someone is drowning next to you?

Sixteen people have died in Israel since the start of this swimming season. What’s the first important thing to do when seeing someone drowning?

By WALLA!
Published: JULY 18, 2022 09:05
Swimming pool (Illustrative) (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Swimming pool (Illustrative)
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

On Tuesday, there were seven drowning incidents across Israel, including a tragic case of a father and daughter who drowned on an undesignated beach in the Palmachim area near Rishon Lezion. A total of 16 people have drowned since the start of the swimming season in April, and unfortunately, with summer in full swing, there’s a real fear of more cases.

Most of the drownings on Tuesday were of children, which is no surprise. Babies and young children are prone to these disasters because they're small, can’t swim, and can easily be swept away so never leave them without adult supervision near any type of water like pools, lakes and especially the sea, not even for a single second.

The best treatment for drowning is prevention, so it’s very important to observe all precautionary rules. Yet, it’s also important to know emergency procedures that might save someone.

If you see someone flailing and starting to sink, first take care of yourself. Even at a pool, and especially at the sea, make every effort to pull the victim from the water without endangering yourself. Then call the police for help. You’ll be guided and instructed by a paramedic until the ambulance arrives. This guidance is crucial as in stressful situations even people who know how to perform CPR may forget the rules.

How to perform CPR

When the person is out of the water lay him/her on their back with their chin raised slightly up. In this position, the airway is more open. Then see if the person is breathing or not. Look closely at the chest to see if it’s rising and falling, or put your ear close to the victim’s mouth and nose to feel if air is coming out.

If the person isn’t breathing, check for a pulse. The pulse test lasts 10 seconds. Place the index and middle fingers to the left of the central vein on the wrist or on the neck in the hollow to the right below the jawline. If there’s no pulse, start CPR.

For resuscitation of adults or children the base of the palm should be placed in the center of the chest at the nipple line. The second hand is placed on top of the first hand. The chest should be pressed to a depth of about 5 cm at a rate of 100-120 times per minute, or more. It’s important to let the chest rise completely between compressions. Check every five compressions if the person has started to breathe. If not, continue pressing.

In infants the principle is similar but place only two fingers on the sternum and push to a depth of only about 2.5-3 cm.

In any case, even if resuscitation wasn’t necessary and the person seems fine it’s recommended that the person be taken to a hospital for a full exam and follow-up.

This is because the damage caused by drowning can also manifest itself later, especially in kids in what is called dry drowning which happens when one survives a near-drowning. This is rare but it can occur up to 48 hours after the event. Water that wasn’t expelled from the lungs can later cause a severe and life-threatening inflammatory response which can be fatal. 



Tags summer swimming safety drowning Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Khamenei adviser says Tehran 'capable of building nuclear bomb'

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting via video conference with people from East Azarbaijan in Tehran, Iran, February 17, 2022.
2

Russia building new laser weapon to disable foreign satellites - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to launch a new large-scale production facility at the plant of Bratskchemsyntez drugmaker owned by Pharmasyntez Group, via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia November 26, 2020
3

Church of the Holy Sepulchre excavation unveils remains from Constantine's time

Remains dating back to the period of Roman Emperor Constantine at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher have been uncovered in excavations carried out in conjunction with a complex two-year project to repair and restore pavement stones of the ancient church.
4

Biden visits east Jerusalem without Israeli flag on limousine

Screenshots from Israel Police video showing that an Israeli flag on Biden's vehicle was replaced with an American flag when entering east Jerusalem
5

Biden departs Israel for Saudi Arabia

Final preparations before the departurel of US President Joe Biden, at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, July 15, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by