Nazareth hospital opens acute room for Arab victims of sexual violence

There are seven sexual violence acute rooms around Israel, but none so far have been made accessible to the Arab sector.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 1, 2022 14:11
Sexual assault (Illustrative) (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Sexual assault (Illustrative)
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The first acute room dedicated to victims of sexual violence in the Arab sector was opened on Monday in the British hospital in Nazareth.

The acute room has all the emergency services required for victims of sexual violence like initial psychological care, medical care, medication to prevent pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases and rape kits to gather forensic evidence.

The services provided in the acute room are aimed at helping the victims deal with their trauma and pursue it legally if they wish.

Acute rooms in Israel

Currently, there are seven other such rooms in Israel: Tiberias, Haifa, Jerusalem, Hadera, Holon, Beersheba and Eilat. None of these rooms are specialized for the Arab sector, and the new room in Nazareth is the first of its kind.

District court of Nazareth, Israel (credit: רנדום/Wikimedia Commons) District court of Nazareth, Israel (credit: רנדום/Wikimedia Commons)

"Sexual violence harms us all," said the leader of the Lobby for the Fight Against Sexual Violence Yael Sherar. "Women, men, girls and boys, in the center and the periphery, no matter the religion, race, language or anything else.

"Everyone in Israel has the right to receive personalized emergency care."

Yael Sherar

"The care for sexual violence needs to reflect that. Everyone in Israel has the right to receive personalized emergency care. We thank everyone who worked on this and especially congratulates Nazareth Hospital for the privilege of giving such critical assistance and saving lives."



