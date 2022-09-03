The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Sexual hypnosis: Does it work?

Sex therapist Tatiana Dychenko said that if you are having trouble with a low sex drive then sexual hypnosis is a good idea to think about.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 3, 2022 04:33

Updated: SEPTEMBER 3, 2022 04:38
Couple in bed [file photo] (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Couple in bed [file photo]
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Many have heard of hypnosis, and many people have experienced it firsthand, but did you know that it can be extraordinarily helpful when it comes to relieving fears, curing anxiety and even helping improve sex?

A lot of people suffer from low libido and turn to sexual hypnosis for help.

According to sex therapist Tatiana Dychenko, hypnosis can "increase sexual desire, feelings and sexual reactions." This form of hypnosis can also help people achieve sexual goals that they have had trouble achieving in the past on their own.

Let's say for example that you are having trouble connecting to your partner during sex. Hypnosis can also help with that as well as help people trying to overcome sexual trauma or to make sex more enjoyable. 

"Sexual hypnosis can increase sensitivity and awareness of touch," Dyachenko explains. "It's to help you open up to new things or enjoy an experience of a sexual sensation that is considered taboo."

THE BOOK explores the meaning of the sexual relationship in Judaism. (credit: PEXELS) THE BOOK explores the meaning of the sexual relationship in Judaism. (credit: PEXELS)

When used in BDSM, sexual hypnosis is usually associated between a dominant and a submissive. One person is being hypnotized while the other is hypnotizing.

How does the hypnosis work in this specific scenario?

The person being hypnotized is first put into a place of relaxation.

After the brain moves into the state of something called "Alpha Waves," the hypnotist will create a scenario for that person with safe words and boundaries.

After the patient gets to the point of full relaxation, every fear, and any inhibition all fade away. With that, the person's guard is down and that is the point that they will be able to try and understand their desires that were never understood before.

What's the process?

If you were to do this kind of hypnosis, you would first need to find out what your sexual goals are.

Luke Chow, a hypnotist and instructor at The Morpheus Clinic for Hypnosis in Toronto, said that you need to also find a hypnotist that you trust and feel comfortable with.

It will be challenging to find a hypnotist that specializes in this field since it's not a huge thing yet.

Set clear boundaries in advance with the hypnotist once you've found one. Allowing anyone to hypnotize you is another level of trust so if you can't trust the hypnotist or they're not listening to your boundaries, it's time to find a different one.

This kind of hypnosis is not for everyone and there are definitely many other ways that can help expand your boundaries of sexual pleasure. But if you are interested, it can have surprising results. 



Tags sex scientific study Sexuality exercise Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why did rocks from the Mars Perseverance rover surprise scientists?

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover took this selfie near rock nicknamed “Rochette,” found on Jezero Crater’s floor, on Sept. 10, 2021, the 198th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.
2

Israeli strike destroyed over 1,000 Iran-made missiles in Syria - SOHR

Smoke rises from a fire in a container storage area, after Syrian state media reported an Israeli air strike on the port of Latakia on December 7.
3

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
4

Taiwan fires warning shots at Chinese drone near offshore island

Honour guard members take part in a flag-raising ceremony at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan August 6, 2022.
5

Russian mercenary plays with Ukrainian soldier's skull, 'will make into goblet' - watch

Participants hold Ukrainian national flag during a rally of relatives and friends of defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, demanding to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism after killing Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in a prison in Olenivka, outside of Donetsk.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by