The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

United Hatzalah receives donation of bulletproof vests

Defense Minister Benny Gantz was in attendance at a ceremony to mark the donation event.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: SEPTEMBER 5, 2022 16:35
Defense Minister Benny Gantz takes part in ceremony for the donation of bulletproof vests to United Hatzalah. (photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz takes part in ceremony for the donation of bulletproof vests to United Hatzalah.
(photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

A total of 1,500 sets of ceramic bulletproof vests and helmets have been donated to United Hatzalah (UH) to protect their volunteers. Defense Minister Benny Gantz attended a ceremony on Sunday to mark the event at the Jerusalem headquarters of the largest independent and nonprofit emergency medical service organization in Israel.

The organization, which has 6,200 volunteers from across the country, already has 2,000 sets, so the additional equipment will cover more than half of them. Each of the sets costs $800.

The minister, joined by MKs Yael Ron Ben-Moshe and Ruth Wasserman Lande, received an overview of the organization’s day-to-day activities as well as its activities during large-scale emergencies. They also received an update about the organization’s activities carried out in the aftermath of the terror attack that took place a few hours earlier in the Jordan Valley.

President and founder of United Hatzalah Eli Beer, together with CEO Eli Polack and Vice President of Operations Dov Maisel, gave a tour of the organization’s International Dispatch and Command Center to the minister and MKs and showed them the network of the organization’s 6,200 volunteers both in Israel as well as in the organization’s satellite chapters in other countries. They also met some of the volunteers and saw the fleet of vehicles and medical equipment that the organization utilizes to save lives on a daily basis.

Bulletproof vests were donated to United Hatzalah in a ceremony attended by Defense Minister Benny Gantz. (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏) Bulletproof vests were donated to United Hatzalah in a ceremony attended by Defense Minister Benny Gantz. (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

Protection for those who volunteer to save lives

The protective gear, which was paid for largely by the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust and some anonymous donors, will be distributed in the coming days to volunteer first responders to help them respond to security-related medical emergencies in the safest way possible.

“I am pleased to be here and thank all of you for your volunteering to save lives, it is as simple as that. You exemplify, both in the Dispatch and Command Center and out in the field, your willingness and readiness to save lives by connecting those who need help to those who can provide that help,” said Gantz. “This is so important and an incredibly large task that juxtaposes vision and efficiency to create and staff the network of volunteers that brings about this result in the least amount of time possible. There is nothing more beautiful than this.

“The unity and spirit of volunteerism that you have brought to all segments of Israeli society are so beautiful and so important. I want to thank each and every one of you, men and women, for doing this,” he continued. “There are many difficult challenges that we face, some are the work of natural forces, and others are not. About you, it is said: ‘Whoever saves one life in Israel, it is as if you saved an entire world.’ This is something that you do every single day. May you only continue to prosper and succeed. May it be that you have no work to do.”

Beer added, “It is an important day for United Hatzalah, as the protective equipment will help volunteers throughout the country stay safe while providing the fastest response to medical emergencies in times of war and terror attacks. The minister’s visit is a testimony to his support for our volunteers and our organization, which has revolutionized the field of pre-hospital emergency medical services in Israel and around the world.”



Tags Benny Gantz safety united hatzalah emergency
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
2

Your blood type could increase your risk for a stroke before age 60

Blood vessels
3

Taiwan fires warning shots at Chinese drone near offshore island

Honour guard members take part in a flag-raising ceremony at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan August 6, 2022.
4

How did a proud Sephardi Jew build a global financial empire?

BANKER JACOB SAFRA and his wife, Esther, built a large family that was a pillar of Beirut’s Jewish community.
5

Russian mercenary plays with Ukrainian soldier's skull, 'will make into goblet' - watch

Participants hold Ukrainian national flag during a rally of relatives and friends of defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, demanding to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism after killing Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in a prison in Olenivka, outside of Donetsk.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by