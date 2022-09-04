Shooting at a bus in the Jordan Valley leaves at least 4 injured

A military bus was fired upon from a passing car on Route 508 near Hamra in the Jordan Valley on Sunday.

The IDF said it was checking reports of the attack which comes as tensions continue to rise in the West Bank.

According to Magen David Adom, there were at least two moderately injured in the attack including the driver of the bus.

The injured people were evacuated by an MDA helicopter for further medical treatment. Another two people were lightly injured by shrapnel and treated at the scene.

The bus was driving on Route 578 from B’qaot to B’qaot Junction near Hamra when it was reportedly struck by bullets from a car that was passing it. Forces are conducting a manhunt for the attackers who fled the scene.

The night before, IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police forces arrested three wanted suspects throughout the West Bank.

In the city of Nablus, near where the attack on the bus occurred, one wanted person suspected of terrorist activity was arrested. At the same time, another was arrested in Kfar Shabtin in the area of the Efraim regional division.

Further operations were carried out in the village of Umm Salmona and the city of Hebron.