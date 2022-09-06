This is what a neck that hasn't applied sunscreen in 40 years looks like

This current summer is probably the mildest summer we will experience in the coming decades, and it will have a catastrophic effect on our health.

One of the most critical effects is on our skin, as exposure to the sun's rays can cause immediate and serious damage such as sunburns or long-term serious damage, such as multiple wrinkles, premature aging of the skin, eye damage, and various types of cancer.

Another result can be that areas of our body that are more exposed will look older compared to areas where we apply sunscreen to.

An image published in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology showed the face and neck of a 92-year-old woman who reportedly used sunscreen to protect her face - but not her neck from UV rays - and the result is extremely noticeable.

Cheek and neck of a 92-year-old female, who used UV-protective moisturizers on her face but not on the neck for 40+ years.https://t.co/Q8wWxY2tDE pic.twitter.com/FBSswmYxt1 — Avi Bitterman, MD (@AviBittMD) September 2, 2022

Dr. Christian Fuchs, an expert in skin cancer research, in his commentary, published alongside the photo, claims that the parallel between aging and the risk of cancer proves that if we treat the signs of aging we can, without a doubt, also reduce the risk of diseases.

"Although it is unlikely that we can (or even should) strive to defeat human aging for various reasons, a change in aging can still change both in health expectancy and life expectancy," wrote Dr. Fuchs, adding after all, who wouldn't agree to another 20-40 years of health?

"Such progress will be realized by a significant reduction of age-related diseases including the prevention of cancer," he continued. "Why? Because there is a substantial overlap between cancer and aging. Therefore, addressing the biological changes of aging should also address the preconditions of cancer."

What is the reason to apply sunscreen already at home?

Older-looking skin is often the result of the type of cell damage that puts a person at increased risk of developing cancer, whether it's through diet, lifestyle, or — yes — simple sunscreen. Preventing aging can be akin to cancer prevention. The experts admit that it will never eliminate the risk of cancer, but admit that it is a good argument for extending the application of sunscreen below the neckline.

The use of sunscreens is recommended for use on the skin before exposure to the sun, as it becomes active only after about fifteen minutes, and the application must be renewed every two hours.