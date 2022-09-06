The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

This is what a neck that hasn't applied sunscreen in 40 years looks like

If you only applied sunscreen to your face now and gave up putting it on your neck, this photo of a 92-year-old woman will convince you otherwise.

By WALLA!
Published: SEPTEMBER 6, 2022 13:59
A man is sprayed with sunscreen at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 11, 2015. (photo credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON)
A man is sprayed with sunscreen at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 11, 2015.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON)

This current summer is probably the mildest summer we will experience in the coming decades, and it will have a catastrophic effect on our health.

One of the most critical effects is on our skin, as exposure to the sun's rays can cause immediate and serious damage such as sunburns or long-term serious damage, such as multiple wrinkles, premature aging of the skin, eye damage, and various types of cancer.

Another result can be that areas of our body that are more exposed will look older compared to areas where we apply sunscreen to.

An image published in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology showed the face and neck of a 92-year-old woman who reportedly used sunscreen to protect her face - but not her neck from UV rays - and the result is extremely noticeable.

Dr. Christian Fuchs, an expert in skin cancer research, in his commentary, published alongside the photo, claims that the parallel between aging and the risk of cancer proves that if we treat the signs of aging we can, without a doubt, also reduce the risk of diseases.

"Although it is unlikely that we can (or even should) strive to defeat human aging for various reasons, a change in aging can still change both in health expectancy and life expectancy," wrote Dr. Fuchs, adding after all, who wouldn't agree to another 20-40 years of health?

"Although it is unlikely that we can (or even should) strive to defeat human aging for various reasons, a change in aging can still change both in health expectancy and life expectancy."

Dr. Christian Fuchs

"Such progress will be realized by a significant reduction of age-related diseases including the prevention of cancer," he continued. "Why? Because there is a substantial overlap between cancer and aging. Therefore, addressing the biological changes of aging should also address the preconditions of cancer."

What is the reason to apply sunscreen already at home?

Older-looking skin is often the result of the type of cell damage that puts a person at increased risk of developing cancer, whether it's through diet, lifestyle, or — yes — simple sunscreen. Preventing aging can be akin to cancer prevention. The experts admit that it will never eliminate the risk of cancer, but admit that it is a good argument for extending the application of sunscreen below the neckline.

The use of sunscreens is recommended for use on the skin before exposure to the sun, as it becomes active only after about fifteen minutes, and the application must be renewed every two hours.



Tags cancer aging skin Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
2

Your blood type could increase your risk for a stroke before age 60

Blood vessels
3

Taiwan fires warning shots at Chinese drone near offshore island

Honour guard members take part in a flag-raising ceremony at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan August 6, 2022.
4

How did a proud Sephardi Jew build a global financial empire?

BANKER JACOB SAFRA and his wife, Esther, built a large family that was a pillar of Beirut’s Jewish community.
5

Russian mercenary plays with Ukrainian soldier's skull, 'will make into goblet' - watch

Participants hold Ukrainian national flag during a rally of relatives and friends of defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, demanding to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism after killing Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in a prison in Olenivka, outside of Donetsk.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by