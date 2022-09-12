The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Herzog denounces politicization of World Health Assembly

"Such resolutions, based on falsehoods and ulterior motives, damage the work and reputation of this distinguished body, while negatively impacting on health cooperation in the region," he said.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: SEPTEMBER 12, 2022 13:32
President Isaac Herzog speaking at the European Regional Conference of the World Health Organization, September 12, 2022. (photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
President Isaac Herzog speaking at the European Regional Conference of the World Health Organization, September 12, 2022.
(photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

At the opening of the first-ever European Regional Conference of the World Health Organization (WHO) to be held in Israel, President Isaac Herzog blasted “the biased and politicized resolutions almost on an annual basis singling out Israel at the World Health Assembly.” 

Jerzog blasted "the biased and politicized resolutions almost on an annual basis singling out Israel at the World Health Assembly."

President Isaac Herzog

“These resolutions must end,” Herzog told the participants.

“They damage the work and reputation of this distinguished body, while negatively impacting on health cooperation in the region. Health must be above politics, while serving as a bridge to mutually-beneficial cooperation and exchange, enhancing [the] quality of life for all.

"Such resolutions, based on falsehoods and ulterior motives, damage the work and reputation of this distinguished body, while negatively impacting on health cooperation in the region. Health must be above politics," he said.  

President Isaac Herzog with WHO director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO) President Isaac Herzog with WHO director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

"Such resolutions, based on falsehoods and ulterior motives, damage the work and reputation of this distinguished body, while negatively impacting on health cooperation in the region. Health must be above politics."

President Isaac Herzog

What is the European Regional Conference of the World Health Organization?

The three-day event opened in Tel Aviv on Monday. brings together health ministers and high-level delegates from the 53 member states of the WHO European Region, meeting in person for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also participating in the event were WHO director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, health ministers from dozens of states, and medical system representatives from Israel and around the world. 

The World Health Assembly (WHA) that Herzog referred to is the WHO body held annually in May in Geneva to determine the policies of the organization, appoint the director-general, supervise financial policies and review and approve the proposed program budget. 

“The State of Israel is committed to working closely with the WHO towards enabling humanity to meet the many challenges we face.” continued Herzog.

“Although Israel is a small country with few natural resources, we are blessed with phenomenal human resources. Israel is home to countless trailblazing med-tech and health-tech start-ups, pushing the bounds of human imagination.

"Together with European and international institutions, we can develop the breakthroughs that will enable people to live healthier and longer lives. In this vein, I am happy to announce that Israel will be working with the WHO to establish a cutting-edge center for digital health, bringing top-quality and innovative care to every corner of the world.”

The president called for embracing “the new spirit of peace sweeping through the Middle East, following the historic Abraham Accords. Israel will continue to offer support and aid to neighbors near and far, including and predominantly our Palestinian neighbors, extending its hand to all, in partnership and collaboration.”


