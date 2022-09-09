The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Israel to host WHO European regional conference for the first time

During the conference, Israeli Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz will sign cooperation agreements in the field of health with Germany, Croatia, Cyprus and Kazakhstan.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: SEPTEMBER 9, 2022 10:05
A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE/FILE PHOTO)
A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE/FILE PHOTO)

Israel will host the 72nd annual meeting of European Region of the World Health Organization (WHO) for the first time, starting Monday. 

The three-day conference will be attended by 25 ministers of health and over 50 heads of health systems from European countries. During the conference, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz will sign cooperation agreements in the field of health with Germany, Croatia, Cyprus and Kazakhstan

Israel should have been a member of the Eastern Mediterranean Region of the WHO, but it was prevented from being so because of opposition of its neighboring Muslim countries. In any case, it feels more comfortable as part of Europe. 

The event will be held in Tel Aviv-Jaffa, which is hosting it as part of “World City.” Besides Horowitz, it will be attended by a number of Israelis, including President Isaac Herzog, ministry director-general Prof. Nachman Ash and other senior health officials. The director of the European Region of the World Health Organization is Dr. Hans Henri Kluge. 

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz announces circular banning LGBTQ+ conversion therapy, February 14, 2022 (credit: MIRI SHIMONOVICH/GPO) Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz announces circular banning LGBTQ+ conversion therapy, February 14, 2022 (credit: MIRI SHIMONOVICH/GPO)

What will be discussed at the WHO European regional conference in Israel?

A joint work plan to improve health in Europe will be discussed, along with many sessions dealing with public health in the region, health crises, opportunities to improve regional cooperation, digital health, health promotion in terms of behavior and culture, access to medicines and other topics. 

“The policies we have led in the past year, and the performance of the Israeli health system in the fight against COVID-19 stood out very much on the world stage and arouse great interest,” said Horowitz. 

“The conference in Israel is an opportunity to continue to strengthen our ties with the world, the WHO and European countries. We will continue the moves that led us to position Israel as a leading factor in global collaborations in the field of health.” 

“The conference in Israel is an opportunity to continue to strengthen our ties with the world, the WHO and European countries. We will continue the moves that led us to position Israel as a leading factor in global collaborations in the field of health.”

Israeli Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz

Israel was chosen as the location of the conference due, among other things, because it has one of the best health systems in the world that stood out during the pandemic,” added Ash. 

“Thanks to our excellent medical teams, we were at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 and were a model for many countries.” 



Tags Tel Aviv nitzan horowitz world health organization Coronavirus COVID-19 WHO Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
2

Supersonic asteroid 10 times faster than bullet to pass Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
3

How did a proud Sephardi Jew build a global financial empire?

BANKER JACOB SAFRA and his wife, Esther, built a large family that was a pillar of Beirut’s Jewish community.
4

Iran sentences two gay rights activists to death

LGBTQ flag
5

Your blood type could increase your risk for a stroke before age 60

Blood vessels
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by