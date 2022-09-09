Israel to host WHO European regional conference for the first time

Israel will host the 72nd annual meeting of European Region of the World Health Organization (WHO) for the first time, starting Monday.

The three-day conference will be attended by 25 ministers of health and over 50 heads of health systems from European countries. During the conference, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz will sign cooperation agreements in the field of health with Germany, Croatia, Cyprus and Kazakhstan.

Israel should have been a member of the Eastern Mediterranean Region of the WHO, but it was prevented from being so because of opposition of its neighboring Muslim countries. In any case, it feels more comfortable as part of Europe.

The event will be held in Tel Aviv-Jaffa, which is hosting it as part of “World City.” Besides Horowitz, it will be attended by a number of Israelis, including President Isaac Herzog, ministry director-general Prof. Nachman Ash and other senior health officials. The director of the European Region of the World Health Organization is Dr. Hans Henri Kluge.

What will be discussed at the WHO European regional conference in Israel?

A joint work plan to improve health in Europe will be discussed, along with many sessions dealing with public health in the region, health crises, opportunities to improve regional cooperation, digital health, health promotion in terms of behavior and culture, access to medicines and other topics.

“The policies we have led in the past year, and the performance of the Israeli health system in the fight against COVID-19 stood out very much on the world stage and arouse great interest,” said Horowitz.

“The conference in Israel is an opportunity to continue to strengthen our ties with the world, the WHO and European countries. We will continue the moves that led us to position Israel as a leading factor in global collaborations in the field of health.”

“Israel was chosen as the location of the conference due, among other things, because it has one of the best health systems in the world that stood out during the pandemic,” added Ash.

“Thanks to our excellent medical teams, we were at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 and were a model for many countries.”