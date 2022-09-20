Is your kitchen sink smelly? This is how to fix it

The kitchen is one of the dirtiest rooms in the house that is most important to clean. The sink in it is no exception. If you're trying to clean the sink drain and still can't get rid of the unpleasant smell that emanates from it, read these five methods from a cleaning expert.

Natalie, who shares cleaning tips to her more than 30,000 followers on TikTok and 130,000 on Instagram, uploaded a viral post and explained how to clean the sink effectively and make its opening clean and fragrant.

"Since a slow, smelly drain can be frustrating, here are my top 5 tips for keeping it fresh and allowing water to flow freely and quickly," she wrote.

Kitchen sink, tableware, faucet and plates in home decor. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Clean the capsule

Put a capsule of the dishwasher in the sink, right inside the hole and pour boiling water there with the kettle. With this method, the cleaning agent in the capsule will then go straight into the opening and start working its magic.

Make homemade cleaning solution

Another alternative is to make a homemade cleaning solution with baking soda and white vinegar mixed together. This mixture can be poured down the sink opening, and after it ferments it will clean the inside of the sink.

Is hair clogging your drain?

Her third tip is to try to use a tool to remove hair from the hole of the sink.

Try crystal magic

The fourth tip is to try to purchase soda crystals and mix them with boiling water.

Or a "Cleaning bomb"

Finally, her fifth recommendation is to put a "cleaning bomb" in the sink. These are special tablets that are usually used in the bathroom and when you mix them with boiling water and pour into the sink, they will go down the pipe and leave it and the sink fresh and clean.